Considering FoPo’s blue-collar roots, it makes sense that the neighborhood’s first brewery was brought to fruition by a Devils Point bouncer turned homebrewer. George Johnson has seen plenty of change on Foster from his perch outside the popular strip club, and the Michigan native can now say he’s responsible for one of the area’s most ambitious and immediately beloved boozers to join the busy stretch of dive bars and plumbing supply outlets. Assembly Brewing (6112 SE Foster Road, 971-888-5973,
assemblybrewingco.com, 11am-2am) debuted in late March with a handful of beers, and all were excellent initial offerings from a blossoming newcomer. The outdoor real estate that wraps around the building is destined to be quite the party when locals and commuters alike finally realize there’s a hot new brewery right in their backyard.
assemblybrewingco.com, 11am-2am) debuted in late March with a handful of beers, and all were excellent initial offerings from a blossoming newcomer. The outdoor real estate that wraps around the building is destined to be quite the party when locals and commuters alike finally realize there’s a hot new brewery right in their backyard.
Comments