If Seaside is defined by its carnivalesque atmosphere and spring breakers lined up for taffy, then Cannon Beach is most definitely a town defined by its galleries filled with wealthy—and grayed—clientele talking in hushed tones about the art before them. Even if that isn't your thing, a visit to Icefire Glassworks (116 E Gower Ave., Cannon Beach, 503-436-2359, cbgallerygroup.com/icefire-glassworks) is a must. The rustic studio showcases intricate pieces made by glass blowers James Kingwell, Suzanne Kindland and eight other craftspeople, including fusers and a type of artist called a lampworker who makes beads and marbles with a small bench torch. The self-taught Kingwell has been making glass art for more than 40 years. However, creativity isn't limited to glass here—the door hinges are composed of materials salvaged from a shipwreck, and the metal roof was recycled from an airplane hangar. For a live demonstration of what can be done with a hot steel rod and a roaring furnace, visit the studio anytime from 10:30 am to 3 pm Thursday through Sunday.