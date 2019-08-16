Popping out of the trees on the western edge of the Warm Springs Reservation along Highway 26 is like driving through a portal to a completely different part of the country. The skies dry up, the vegetation gets sparser—and on any fairly typical day, the peaks of Mount Jefferson and the Three Sisters appear to the south. Eventually, Mount Hood also emerges in the rearview, reminding you that like any good muse, she has more than one side to admire. You’re not in another state, but you are in a sovereign nation: This land, dominated by deep canyons cut by the Deschutes, Crooked and Metolius rivers, belongs to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, and it rewards with both beauty and recreation.