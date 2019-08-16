Walk into the Museum at Warm Springs (2189 Highway 26, Warm Springs, 541-553-3331, museumatwarmsprings.org) for a broader lesson on the culinary traditions of the Native people in this area. Although the land may look too arid to sustain a sizable population, it did provide in the form of roots, berries and fruit from the river, including salmon and lamprey—a prehistoric, jawless fish that looks like a cross between a snake and an eel. The self-guided tour of the exhibits begins with a film introducing cultural and environmental values, including one big one: water. As you wind your way through the museum, you’ll see weavings, beadwork, tools, interpretive stations that inform on everything from marriage traditions to the pictographs found on area rock walls, and even life-size replicas of traditional homes. It’s also a good way to learn more about how the U.S. government shaped the fate of the people of Warm Springs along with the landscape.