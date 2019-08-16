Just a few miles from Government Camp, Trillium Lake offers a postcard tableau of Mount Hood. Because of its superior views and easy accessibility, the site is a popular day-use spot for tourists and locals alike. Still, it’s worth packing a kayak or standup paddleboard for a leisurely traverse of the tranquil water, even if you have to share that water with crowds of other camera-toting outdoorspeople. Hikers can also take a calm 2-mile stroll around the 65-acre lake, and camping reservations can be made on the U.S. Forest Service website. Pro tip: Arrive early to beat the crowds and catch the morning reflection of Mount Hood on undisturbed water.