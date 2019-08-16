Not too far into the hike, the path carves through a set of alpine wildflower meadows beneath the Hood River Express chairlifts. The trail ducks back into the woods before arriving at Umbrella Falls, its water spills gently and widely over multicolored bedrock into a very serviceable swimming hole. Another cascade, Sahalie Falls, can be viewed from a bridge near the end of the loop that used to be part of the old Mount Hood Highway.