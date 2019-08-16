Keep your eyes peeled for the Rice Northwest Museum of Rocks & Minerals (26385 NW Groveland Drive, 503-647-2418, ricenorthwestmuseum.org) as you head west on Highway 26 through Hillsboro—the sign is large but easy to overlook. The small stone building more accurately resembles Frank Lloyd Wright’s Robie House than a museum. Inside, however, a well-curated collection showcases not only fine rocks and minerals but also fossils, meteorites, gemstones and lapidary art from the Pacific Northwest and beyond. A small list of events are held at the venue throughout the year, including a museum-Twide thunder egg hunt. And with over 20,000 rotating specimens in the collection, you’re likely to see something new each time you return.