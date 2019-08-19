A hundred years ago, this was home to Portland's thriving Japantown and a diverse mix of Greek-, African American-, Native American- and Chinese-owned businesses. Then a world war, several decades of racist sentiment and redlining, and a heroin epidemic turned Portland's oldest neighborhood into its most neglected. But in 2019, Portland Trail Blazers and Clackamas High School teens alike head here for exclusive sneaker drops, more stores and restaurants are opening than closing, and there is a renewed sense of identity in Old Town 2.0. Affordable rental spaces cultivate a hub of young artists and craftspeople by day and cool pop-ups and block parties after hours. You also happen to be a hop, skip and scoot away from river views at Tom McCall Waterfront Park, and everyone's favorite fancy food court (Pine Street Market) just across West Burnside Street. Here is a perfect day in Old Town.