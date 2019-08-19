Named after the subjective, pre-2010s-ish era when Portland was weirder than it was cool, Dandy Warhols frontman Courtney Taylor-Taylor's wine bar is a welcome ode to early Portlandia. Memorabilia can be found, such as pieces from shuttered drinking spots, including tables from the Lotus Cardroom and the Wildwood. Open 20 hours a week, vending only a handful of bottles each day, "intimate" barely scratches the surface of the near familial ambience at the Old Portland.