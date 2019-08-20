It doesn't take long within this strategically dim and unabashedly kooky bar to start having a good time. We'd describe it as a polished, nightmare carnival-themed parlor. The figures in paintings shift their gaze across the room, and among other bites, deep-fried peanuts serve as a bar snack. The classic cocktail lineup pack spins on old-fashioneds and highballs, but the real gem is a boozy coffee slushie ($7) topped with real coffee grounds.