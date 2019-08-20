This is not a famous or hyped bar—conventionally, that is. But to scores of Portlanders who enjoy video games and social situations, this exclusively 21-and-over modern barcade is the nightlife destination they've been waiting for. There are consoles and computer setups lining the walls for patrons to play games like League of Legends, Overwatch, Starcraft 2, Smash Bros., Street Fighter V and Dragon Ball FighterZ together. Mingle and chat at the bar between matches (yes, there are girls too) and head to a rack of board games and leather couches if you need a break from blue light.