This is the only true Oregon state park within a major metropolitan area. It's also an enchanted urban forest with wonderful hiking and jogging trails. Try the Horse Loop—which takes you near the creek, across several bridges and through an obstacle course of horseshit—and the Old Main Trail, called that by some because of the uphill slog toward the end of the route. Check out youth camps and all-ages events. The nonprofit Friends of Tryon Creek nurtures relationships between visitors and nature here.