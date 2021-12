Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Oscar in the snow Oscar (courtesy of Chris Mijares)

Though some Portlanders hoped for a white Christmas, the 1 to 2 inches on the morning of Dec. 26 proved the next best thing. We asked readers to show off their frolicking and received shots of frozen majesty, laboriously cobbled-together snow people, dogs loving the new ground texture, and one inventive resident’s approach to keeping her hummingbirds warm. Thanks for sharing!