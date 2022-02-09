No. 19 Because Portland’s Thrifting Scene Is Thriving Despite the Pandemic

It’s no secret that Portland is a second-hand shopping paradise. But it’s our thrifting scene’s resilience—even during a global pandemic—that has us marveling.

For shoppers seeking previously loved treasures, there’s never been a better time to go on the hunt. That’s true for in-person and online stores alike.

Portland Vintage Market launched in September 2020 in the parking lot behind Hollywood Vintage off Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Even though COVID cases were on the rise, which might have deterred customers, the collective quickly outgrew its location.

The market, now located in another parking lot behind home goods store Urbanite on Southeast Grand Avenue, hosts 100 different sellers over the weekend in the warmer months. One vendor, vintage clothing curator OURStore, which offers everything from country-Western wear to 1960s mod pieces, was so successful it expanded to its first brick-and-mortar location.

Virtual thrifting is also flourishing during the pandemic. A Facebook group titled “Buy Nothing Portland Oregon and surrounding area” launched last year and has more than 8,500 members. It’s a giant online swap meet, with sellers posting photos and descriptions of furniture, art and electronics they’re trying to get rid of. It’s a space for the truly thrifty—after all, there’s no better price than free.

