The Thompson Elk Is Returning To Downtown Portland

Demonstrators mount the Thompson Elk sculpture as they take part in Occupy Portland on Nov. 13, 2011. (Vivian Johnson)

The Thompson Elk is on the move.

After being removed in 2020, the famous bronze statue will return to its traditional spot in the middle of Southwest Main Street by late 2022 or 2023, according to the City of Portland.

“Few pieces in our rich public art collection are as beloved by Portlanders as the elk,” said City Commissioner Carmen Rubio. “Portlanders have told us they want the elk back as soon as possible, and I’m thrilled that we’re finally taking concrete steps to return it this year.”

The Thompson Elk was built in 1900 and named for its benefactor, David P. Thompson, who was Portland’s mayor from 1879 to 1882 and a founding director of the Oregon Humane Society.

In 2011, the elk’s antlers were damaged during the Occupy Portland protests. In 2020, it was damaged again during the protests that followed the murder of George Floyd, prompting the City to remove it from its fountain perch. The elk was taken to what the City describes as “an undisclosed location.”

Despite the elk’s homecoming, the fountain where it stood for over a century will not be restored. The possibility of it being replaced by a smaller base is being explored.

“I am beyond thrilled that the Portland elk is returning to Main Street, and I am grateful to the many City employees who have helped the elk along its way,” said City Commissioner Dan Ryan. “Welcome back to the elk!”

