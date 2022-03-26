On a Spring Weekend, Portland Looks Almost Like It Did Pre-Pandemic

Portland sprang back to life last weekend thanks to a flurry of events that had people out and about in a brief window of sunny weather.

Whether attending NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games at Moda Center, eating a final meal at beloved downtown diner the Roxy, watching drag queen duo Trixie and Katya at the Schnitz, or pausing for a kiss at Waterfront Park, the city looked almost like it did pre-pandemic.

Spring officially arrived Sunday, March 20, ushering in not only a new season, but also a bit of hope.