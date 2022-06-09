Flying Saucers Spotted in Fairview

Interest in disc golf has skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic. Enthusiasts had a chance to see professionals at work this past weekend, when Portland hosted the seventh tournament of the 2022 Disc Golf Pro Tour on June 2-5.

Events took place at Glendoveer Golf Course and Blue Lake Regional Park in Fairview. More than 2,000 fans showed up to cheer on their favorite competitors and get their discs autographed.

Texan Valerie Mandujano dominated the female division, winning by over 9 strokes, and Germany’s Simon Lizotte edged past Garrett Gurthie of Florida on the final hole for his second straight tour victory.

With a total purse of more than $85,000, the Rose City stop of the tour was the largest payout of the season so far and helped showcase the growth of the sport.