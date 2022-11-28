Another Portland Tradition Returns: Waiting in the Rain for the Holiday Tree to Glow

The Pioneer Courthouse Square Christmas tree lighting ceremony returned to its traditional, in-person format following two years of televised and streamed versions of the event. People were clearly ready to gather in Portland’s living room again for the celebration.

Despite downpours and chilly temperatures, the crowd stuck it out through a (perhaps too lengthy) sing-a-long led by Pink Martini’s Thomas Lauderdale before the 75-foot Doug fir’s 9,500 lights were switched on.

And the tree wasn’t alone in its adornment. Some attendees showed up in costume, and there was at least one beard decked out in ornaments.