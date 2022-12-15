Where Portland Designers Go to Get Ideas

The city is a storehouse of design inspiration. We asked some of Portland’s top interior designers where they go when they want the sparks to fly.

Portland Japanese Garden

Michael Howells howellsarc.com

Portland Japanese Garden (Roman Johnston)

“PJG needs no introduction. But I recommend keeping an eye out for the Japanese flower arranging exhibitions. I’m lucky to be the school photographer for the Saga Goryu, North America chapter, of ikebana. Their spring festival show last year involved huge, stunning group installations, worked on for months by school members in their pandemic pods. Truly inspiring.” Visit: Portland Japanese Garden, 611 SW Kingston Ave.

Rejuvenation Vintage Department

Max Humphrey maxhumphrey.com

“My favorite place for design inspo is the vintage section at the Rejuvenation flagship store. All of the pieces (from Hungarian armoires from the 1830s to circa 1920s art deco pendant lights) are fully restored or rewired. You know the line from Almost Famous, “Just go to the record store and visit your friends”? Whenever I’m designing a home for a client and I get creatively stuck, I go to Rejuvenation and dig through the vintage stuff. Sometimes a single antique rug or rustic pine bench can kick off the theme for an entire project.” Visit: Rejuvenation, 1100 SE Grand Ave.

Bible Club PDX

Stewart Horner pennyblackinteriors.com

“I love sitting at the Bible Club in Sellwood. I knew the owner, Rick, before he sold it a couple of years ago, and I know that everything in there is as close to authentic period—glassware, lighting, fixtures, and the actual bar back. I appreciate the love, passion and dedication to authenticity and narrative that he has. It’s a wonderful feeling in there, and endless visual treats. Visit: Bible Club PDX, 6716 SE 16th Ave.

Forest Park

Emmy Collero emiliadecor.com

“The Forest Heights neighborhood, followed by a run on my favorite Forest Park trail, the Aspen Trail—no matter the time of year, the nature colliding with the architecture always fills me with inspiration. I love the leaves against the gray sky in autumn, the browns and tans mixing with the sage in summer, and the bare trees and dewy ground in the winter. Visit: Forest Park, portland.gov/parks/forest-park

The Yo! Store

Mandy Riggar mandyriggarinteriors.com

The Yo! Store (LEAH VERWEY)

“I thrive off human connection, and supporting small businesses is a core value for me. I love visiting the shops and workspaces of local makers, whether it be a woodworker (MapleKey), an artist (Jessica Poundstone), or a showroom (Kush Rugs). A favorite boutique is The Yo! Store; the bright, modern aesthetic is always creative fuel for me.” Visit: The Yo! Store, 935 NW 19th Ave.

Urbanite

Emily Henderson stylebyemilyhenderson.com

“If I have a free two hours, I head to Urbanite. It’s full of good stuff. The people are lovely, there are a lot of local makers there, and the vibe just feels like the reason we moved to Portland. I always walk away with a few new pieces and a sense of relief that I live in a city with such great vintage shopping.” Visit: Urbanite, 1005 SE Grand Ave.

Christiane Millinger Handmade Rug

Garrison Hullinger ghid.design

Christiane Millinger Handmade Rug (DAVID PAPAZIAN)

“The showroom at Christiane Millinger Handmade Rug has to be a personal favorite, as it provides so much visual and tactile interest. I’ve always been inspired by makers and creators, something that is made by another human and has color and pattern. Christiane doesn’t need a flying carpet to take you on a journey—she is constantly working on new custom designs and inspiration.” Visit: Christiane Millinger Handmade Rug, 2037 NW Lovejoy St.

Palomar

Annie Wise anniewise.com

Palomar (Abby Gordon)

“On the side of the Cuban bar Palomar is this incredible mural by Fin DAC that we can see from our office. Palomar itself is full of vibrant color, tiles, music, and delicious food and drinks. We’ve had several office Friday happy hours there, and we always take a photo, cheers-ing with our daiquiris! It’s rejuvenating being in a space so full of character and life.” Visit: Palomar, 959 SE Division St., #100

Monticello Antique Marketplace

Donna Dufresne donnadufresnedesign.com

“Monticello Antique Marketplace is a personal favorite. Our work is a combination of old and new, a touch of modernity that is complemented by one-of-a-kind antique pieces. Antique shops and estate sales are perfect spots to let inspiration take root, and Portland has a wide array of such shops to get lost in.” Visit: Monticello Antique Marketplace, 8600 SE Stark St.

This story also appears in Willamette Week’s Home Guide Magazine, Nester, published October 2022.