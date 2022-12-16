Home Artisans You Didn’t Know You Needed

If there’s a specialty house project gumming up your house dreams to-do list, these experts can make it happen.

Restyle your seats

Revive

Bring your own chair or pick one from the shop at Revive, specializing in upcycled midcentury antique commercial designs. Look for beauties like a Danish teak chair designed by Grete Jalk for Moreddi and reupholstered using salvaged military canvas. revivepdx.com

Add some bling to your stuff

Gold Leaf Restoration

Bradley Streeper restores the gold leafing (typically 23.75 karat) on antique pieces and framed art, and also takes on custom pieces like this midcentury modern fireplace (next page). goldleafrestorationstudio.com

Create better boundaries

Portland Shoji Screen

Working from home got you down? Shoji screens are an elegant room divider for small spaces, or rooms where you want to keep light but still get some privacy. All pieces are custom built and range from $1,300 to $3,400 and up. portlandshojiscreen.com

Turn up the color

Manu Torres

Floral artist Manu Torres styles blooms, neon spray paint, ribbon, and other materials common in the floral industry to make riotously fabulous sculptures for his Instagram-based business. instagram.com/uunnaamm

Get reflective

Looking Glass Baths

Artist Michelle Rajotte can make a disco ball out of an old bathtub. Specifically, her reclaimed clawfoot tubs combine hand-cut and filed mirror with hundred-year-old porcelain tubs, to fabulous effect. lookingglassbaths.com

Elevate a family album

Art Heads

Bring any size painting, photo or unconventionally framed item in to the small team at Art Heads and you’ll get a unique and beautiful frame built specifically for your piece. Every frame is custom made, and Art Heads has museum-quality glass to give that no-glare look while protecting your piece. facebook.com/artheads

Find your moment of bliss

Organic Dream Pillows

If you’ve been to Portland Saturday Market, you’ve likely encountered Chi Moore of Organic Dream Pillows. Moore sources environmentally friendly fabrics and materials for his zafu meditation pillows and stuffs them with sustainable millet filling. organicdreampillows.com

Live rainbow bright

Cathedral Glass

It doesn’t matter what century you live in—stained glass is the ultimate special something for your house. Get it custom from Cathedral Glass Co. in St. Johns in projects small, like a single lamp, or large, like a floor-to-ceiling window. cathedralglassco.com

Upgrade to heirloom

Schoolhouse

Every lamp and fixture from Schoolhouse’s Portland factory feels iconic, with custom lighting solutions to fit any space. Choose a classic, like a sexy studio lamp in a bold, retro color ($599). schoolhouse.com

Redo a midcentury bathroom

Moulder and Craft

When you want a Mad Men bathroom but yours feels more like Grey Gardens, Danny Moulder of Moulder and Craft is your guy. His midcentury-inspired vanities are sleek homages to the original. moulderandcraft.com

Paper your walls

Blue Sky Paper Hanging & Painting

Depending on the space, wallpapering should be left to a professional. Let Blue Sky deal with the paste, the paper, and the paint, too, while you watch your walls become a work of art. blueskypdx.com

Go deep with your own pond

Eureka Falls, water feature contractor

You can chase your own waterfall, commune with koi in an engineered pond, or just listen to water flowing through a series of collected pools called a fountainscape, all designed, installed and maintained by Eureka Falls. Who knows, you might never leave your backyard again. eurekafalls.com

This story also appears in Willamette Week’s Home Guide Magazine, Nester, published October 2022.