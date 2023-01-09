Welcoming the Year of the Rabbit at Portland Japanese Garden

The Japanese new year starts at the usual date—Jan. 1—but the party lasts a little longer. That’s how the Portland Japanese Garden came to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with a ceremony Jan. 8.

The festivities in the West Hills began with a lion dance, performed by Portland State University Taiko, that featured some friendly biting from a lion-suited dancer (signifying good luck).

Other events included brush painting of rabbits and Hatsugama, the first tea kettle of the new year, normally a four-hour ceremony (the festival featured the final 15 minutes of the ritual).