Steal My Vacation: Horsing Around in Moscow, Idaho

Near the Idaho panhandle next to the Washington border lies the delightful college town of Moscow. The idyllic backdrop is home to the University of Idaho and roughly 25,000 residents. That modest population, however, belies a thriving art and culinary scene that rivals that in many larger Northwest cities. The combined lodging, shopping and outdoor recreational opportunities ultimately make Moscow the perfect “that sounds great, we’ve never been there before” weekend destination.

FRIDAY

1. Keep It Classy

In recent years, Idaho has come into its own as a wine region. Colter’s Creek Winery – Moscow Tasting Room (215 S Main St., 208-301-5125, colterscreek.com) gives visitors the chance to sample and see for themselves, and is a splendid place to kick off the weekend. The elegantly appointed space is located in downtown’s historic Hattabaugh Building and offers wine tasting at the bar or on an interior patio.

Colter's Creek Winery (Courtesy of Colter's Creek Winery)

Just a few blocks south is a stellar option for New American cuisine with lovely ambience: Nectar Restaurant & Wine Bar (105 W 6th St., 208-882-5914, moscownectar.square.site). It’s also a prime spot for a smart cocktail or (another) glass of wine to warm up for or wind down from a night on the town.

2. Get Fired Up

For dinner, you can do no better than to walk literally across the street to one of the cornerstones of the Moscow culinary scene. Maialina Pizzeria Napoletana (602 S Main St., 208-882-2694, maialina.com) has been producing authentic, wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizza and rustic Italian fare with local seasonal ingredients since 2013. Try the Patate pizza—topped with roasted fingerlings, peppers, and chile flakes—if you’re looking for something different and pleasantly piquant.

Maialina Pizzeria Napoletana (Courtesy of Maialina Pizzeria Napoletana)

3. Curl Up in Your Cocoon

Home for the night is just across the street again at the Monarch Motel (120 W 6th St., 208-882-2581, moscowmonarch.com). The lovingly renovated former roadside inn retained its midcentury style, only now it has modern artwork and a fresh, bright color palette. Locally owned and operated, Monarch feels like Moscow with a dash of metro. Bonus: Guests can get room service from Nectar with a 10% discount.

Monarch Motel (Courtesy of Monarch Motel)

SATURDAY MORNING

4. To Market, to Market

The Moscow Farmers Market (101-155 W 4th St., 208-883-7132, ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market) is a beloved institution and a must-visit from May through October. The downtown Saturday morning event features goods from local farmers, artists and craftspeople, as well as live music that helps set the tone for the weekend. There are also a number of food vendors, so breakfast is taken care of.

Moscow Farmer's Market (Courtesy of Moscow Farmer's Market)

5. Take the Reins

Moscow is located in the heart of Palouse Country, home of the Appaloosa horse. There is some seriously significant history tied to that fact, and the Appaloosa Museum & Heritage Center (2720 Pullman Road, 208-882-5578, appaloosamuseum.com) will give you the lowdown. The center was established to collect, preserve, study and exhibit objects and information that detail the renowned breed’s past that was such an integral part of Nez Perce culture.

6. Art Around

When it’s shopping time, Essential Art Gallery & Fine Gifts (203 S Main St., 208-571-5654, essentialartgallery.com) is home to remarkable works by more than 100 American and Canadian artists—from dichroic glass earrings to watercolor paintings that pay tribute to the American cowboy. It’s the perfect spot for a locally sourced gift or art piece.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

7. Peddle Power

The Palouse Recreation Trails (visitmoscowid.com/listing-single/palouse-recreation-trails) is an approximately 38-mile network of paved pathways ideal for walking, running, biking and skating that start in town but can get you far from the city center in a hurry if you’d like. Paradise Creek Bicycles (513 S Main St., 208-882-0703, paradisecreekbicycles.com) offers rentals as well as guided tours for all skill levels.

8. Take a Hike

Just northeast of Moscow, Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve (1187 Idler’s Rest Road, 208-596-4496, palouselandtrust.org/idlers-rest-nature-preserve) is a recreational site adjacent to pastoral Palouse farmlands. Since the 1900s, families, Scout troops and nature lovers in general have been drawn to this peaceful parcel of woods. And it would seem that very little has changed since then. The preserve is a splendid choice for family-friendly hiking close to town that feels farther afield.

More ambitious hikers will want to head out to the Elk Creek Falls Trailhead and Picnic Area (Elk River Road, Elk River, 208-875-1131, fs.usda.gov) about 50 miles east of Moscow. Sure, that’s a drive, but believe it or not, Moscow is the closest city to these falls—so they’re Moscow’s! I don’t make the rules. Seriously, though, waterfall aficionados should strongly consider taking a trip to the Elk Creek Falls National Recreation Trail, where you’ll see three separate, unique waterfalls that plunge a combined 140 feet through a rugged, remote and breathtakingly beautiful canyon.

SATURDAY NIGHT

9. It’s Beer-Thirty

In addition to some fine taprooms and bottle shops, Moscow has three stellar breweries conveniently clustered together. Moscow Brewing Company (630 N Almon St., Suite 130, 208-596-4058, moscowbrewing.com) dates all the way back to 1882—it was one of the community’s first businesses. And while some things like Prohibition may have gotten in the way, today the small brewery and taproom is a haven for lovers of beer, from Kölsch to kettle sours.

Moscow Brewing Company (Courtesy of Moscow Brewing Company)

Rants & Raves Brewery (308 N Jackson St., 208-596-4061, rantsravesbrewery.com) is a quintessential Northwest brewpub, offering good beer, good food and great times. While Hunga Dunga Brewing (333 N Jackson St., 208-596-4855, hungadungabrewing.com) offers a lineup of classic craft beers along with an elevated, restaurant-worthy pub grub menu in a renovated grain warehouse heavy on good-times atmosphere. Two words: cauliflower tacos. No kidding.

SUNDAY MORNING

10. Code of the Road

Fill up at this scratch-made breakfast institution, which is more than two decades old. The Breakfast Club (501 S Main St., 208-882-6481, thebreakfastclubmoscow.com) serves locally made German sausage and hashbrowns to die for. When you’re finished, quickly freshen up in the restroom. Then hit the road.