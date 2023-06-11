The Rose Festival’s COO Is Allergic to Roses

This week’s Rose Festival-themed cover package, “The Portland Rose Festival is Decadent and Depraved,” is delivered through all types of lenses: some grotesque, others nostalgic, others a bit jaded. But regardless of the POV, one thing is certain: There’s big RCTID energy in the air.

This week I’m chatting with pod bestie Anthony Effinger, whose contribution to this week’s cover package examined how the Rose Festival weathered the last few years and how it plans to deliver in the years to come.

By the way, Rose Festival Foundation Chief Operating Officer Marilyn Clint is allergic to roses. Portland is wild.

