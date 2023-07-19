Khalsa Salsa Adds Indian Street Food Spices to Classic Mexican Dips

The genius idea to add Indian spices to fresh salsas naturally came from a health physicist and an engineer.

Rupinder Kaur and Sukhdev Singh started with a craving for Indian street food, and began adding spices like tamarind, cumin and coriander to fresh salsas for friends and family. The response was always, “Why don’t you sell it?” Kaur says.

And during the pandemic, when both experienced job losses, the couple decided the answer was, “Why not?” In 2021, they both leapt into their 2-year-old company, Khalsa Salsa, full time. They’re currently up to four flavors: classic, mango habanero, black bean and cilantro mint.

“We wanted to keep the salsa as it is: chunky tomato and onion,” Kaur says. “We wanted to add Indian street flavors, spices that are most commonly in Indian snack food. They’re authentic Mexican salsas, to not take away from the salsa itself.”

The products have won multiple awards, and are also winning a growing market share around Portland. And the couple is not done yet: Just in time for tomato season, they’re launching a shelf-stable version of their salsa flavors, so you can make your own fusion dips in just minutes with the fresh veg of your choice.

Khalsa Salsa is available at farmers markets, Market of Choice, some New Seasons Markets in the Beaverton area, and on the business’s website.

See the rest of Willamette Week’s Best of Portland 2023 here!