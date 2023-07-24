Attendees Brought Their A-Game to the Pride Parade

The Pride Parade is a highlight of Portland’s Pride Festival in part because the spectators are just as fun to watch as the procession itself.

Sitting on the sidelines really isn’t a spectator sport in this instance, and the crowds brought their A-game when it came to attire for the July 16 event, which included everything from a pair of sparkly Speedos to a shawl made of plush animals to a pooch dyed Barbie pink.

Portland Pride moved to mid-July this year to avoid holding conflicting events during a week that included Juneteenth, Father’s Day and the Delta Park Powwow, but that didn’t seem to deter attendance.