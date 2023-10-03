Steal My Vacation: Celebrate the Hop Harvest in Yakima, Wash.

If, like me, you thought Washington was all green forests, pristine blue lakes, and snow-capped mountains, where tech billionaires hide out and outdoors enthusiasts thrive, then you might be surprised to discover the state is also home to a semi-arid desert: the Yakima Valley.

This wide swath of land in Central Washington is a hidden gold mine, leading the nation in both apple and hop growing. That, combined with the area’s concentration of cannabis farms, has made it a budding agritourism destination. It’s a place that boasts both barren but beautiful rolling hills and orchards thick with foliage, top-notch Mexican food as well as some of the best beer, wine and cider in the state, making this country-western setting with 300 days of sunshine unlike any other in the Pacific Northwest. If you can, now’s the time to make your escape while fresh hop beers—often made just hours after harvest—are still on tap.

FRIDAY

A River Runs Through It

Stay somewhere downtown, which is fairly walkable. The Oxford Suites Yakima (1701 E Yakima Ave., 509-457-9000, oxfordsuitesyakima.com) has comfortable rooms for a good price, and the hotel is right off the highway, making it easy to get around. It’s also located along the Yakima River, which makes for nice strolls along the adjacent Yakima Greenway, a pleasant post-check-in experience. Pro tip: Enjoy your walk with a drink in hand that you can score for free from the hotel bar thanks to the provided vouchers that are good during Oxford’s social hours.

Walk the Strip

After your happy hour saunter, wander over to the main drag (East Yakima Avenue) to check out the boutiques and art galleries, like The Alignment Co., which sells ethically sourced treasures, including minerals, crystals and jewelry. From there, it’s just about a block to Windows Alive!, a public art project that features a constant rotation of new works to liven up empty window displays between Hotel Maison and North 3rd Street.

Hop to It

After feasting your eyes on the city’s visual arts, it’s time to refuel with beer at the hoppiest brewery in the valley. If you’re into fresh hop beers, Single Hill Brewing (102 N Naches Ave., 509-367-6756, singlehillbrewing.com) makes some of the best in the country as proven by its numerous national awards and the revolving door of great brewers lining up to collaborate. The taproom is one of the most modern spaces around and features an open layout along with a hop-lined beer garden with yard games and a rotating lineup of food partners.

Steal My Vacation: Yakima, WA (Ezra Johnson-Greenough)

Feed the Tiger

In a valley known mostly for its chain restaurants and Mexican street food, E.Z Tiger (222 E Chestnut Ave., 509-571-1977, ez-tiger.com) stands out because it’s an upscale dining experience that’s worth getting dressed up and waiting in line for. This house of Chinese noodles and dim sum sets the mood with dim lighting, snazzy glass and warm wooden accents, and a rock garden patio. Order a drink from the elevated, scratch-made cocktail menu, which also has a surprising number of N/A options. Also be sure to request a chair at the 14-seat chef’s counter, where you can watch the magic happen.

Steal My Vacation: Yakima, WA (Ezra Johnson-Greenough)

Steal My Vacation: Yakima, WA (Ezra Johnson-Greenough)

SATURDAY

Find a Charging Station

I can’t recommend just one breakfast spot, because there are several solid options, but from the heart of downtown Yakima you can choose your own adventure. Main Stop on the Ave (32 N Front St., #102, 509-453-1247) is where locals go for a casual but satisfying selection of breakfast classics like eggs Benny and peach-slathered French toast. Want something light and easy? Check out Essencia Artisan Bakery (4 N 3rd St., 509-575-5570) for croissants, galettes, savory biscuits, and fresh sandwiches and soups. More of a grab-and-go coffee person? Check out Mak Daddy Coffee Roasters (28 N 1st St., 509-317-2150, makdaddycoffee.com) for the freshest beans and snacks, or hit North Town Coffehouse (32 N Front St., 509-895-7600, northtowncoffee.com), which is located in a former Northern Pacific train depot that was built in 1909.

Go to Beer School

Yakima farmers grow 75% of the nation’s hops, an industry that dates back to 1872. Some of the old equipment is on display at the American Hop Museum (22 S B St., Toppenish, 509-865-4677, americanhopmuseum.org), and wandering through all of those rusty relics kind of feels like being in a special brewers episode of Antiques Roadshow. The experience is self-guided and ends in a gift shop selling kitschy handmade art. Beyond the rudimentary and sometimes dangerous-looking historical hop-harvesting equipment, you’ll find murals depicting some of that work on the south side of the building—a do-not-miss attraction. Toppenish is known for its large-scale paintings: There are more than 70 murals across the city, but the museum’s are some of the best.

Steal My Vacation: Yakima, WA (Ezra Johnson-Greenough)

Get Your Taco & Tamale Trail Passport Stamped

Yakima has the best Mexican food in the Pacific Northwest, but few people talk about it because it’s mostly sold out of roadside stands and patio pop-ups that are largely undiscovered. Approximately half of Yakima’s roughly 96,000 residents are Hispanic, and there are many more seasonal migrants who power the area’s agriculture industry, so naturally that’s led to a vibrant and authentic culinary scene with Latin roots. Fortunately, Yakima Valley Tourism recognized this was a hidden gem and launched a digital Taco & Tamale Passport. When completed, you’re eligible to win a VIP package to the Yakima Taco Fest in May 2024.

Steal My Vacation: Yakima, WA (Ezra Johnson-Greenough)

Farm to Glass

One of Washington’s most successful breweries just turned 10! Bale Breaker Brewing (1801 Birchfield Road, 509-424-4000, balebreaker.com) is famous not only for its beers, but also for its legacy as a family-run operation that has a hop farm now in its fourth generation of ownership. The brewery sits right next to that land, so you’re basically drinking among the bines before they’re harvested each year. Hungry? Bale Breaker almost always has killer food trucks or pop-ups from the local Mexican community that never disappoint.

Steal My Vacation: Yakima, WA (Ezra Johnson-Greenough)

SUNDAY

Get Some James Beard Award-Winning Tamales for the Road

When you think of restaurants that have won prestigious James Beard Awards, most of us imagine classic fine dining or innovative celebrity chef spots. Los Hernández Tamales (3706 Main St., Union Gap, 509-457-6003, loshernandeztamales.com) is the exact opposite: This single-room tamale joint is as unpretentious as it gets. There are only two regular fillings on the menu (pork and chicken) along with an equal number of rotating specials. Los Hernández is legendary, yet there is no line out the door and most of the customers are buying in bulk. Go for the lunch special, your choice of two tamales with rice and beans served up in minutes. Then be sure to grab a bag of frozen tamales to go.