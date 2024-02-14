Why Gov. Tina Kotek Loves Portland

“I love going to the movies, and I love Portland’s independent movie theaters. First-run, second-run, restored classics played with live music—you name it, Portland will have it. From the longtime places like the Clinton Street Theater and Cinema 21, to the bedrocks of the scene today like the Hollywood Theatre, to the local haunts (St. Johns Twin Cinemas, Cinemagic, Academy Theater) to the comfy McMenamin theaters—I’ve been to them all. If you are a movie person, Portland can’t be topped.”

