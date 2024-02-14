“I love going to the movies, and I love Portland’s independent movie theaters. First-run, second-run, restored classics played with live music—you name it, Portland will have it. From the longtime places like the Clinton Street Theater and Cinema 21, to the bedrocks of the scene today like the Hollywood Theatre, to the local haunts (St. Johns Twin Cinemas, Cinemagic, Academy Theater) to the comfy McMenamin theaters—I’ve been to them all. If you are a movie person, Portland can’t be topped.”
Why Gov. Tina Kotek Loves Portland
The Rose City’s independent movie theaters can’t be topped.
Willamette Week’s reporting has concrete impacts that change laws, force action from civic leaders, and drive compromised politicians from public office. Support WW's journalism today.