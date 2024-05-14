What to Do in Portland (May 15-21, 2024)

GO: UFO Festival The truth is out there. And by “out there,” we mean at the UFO Festival in McMinnville. Seriously, the speaker lineup for the 24th annual UFO Festival at McMenamins’ Hotel Oregon is sure to turn a skeptic into a believer. This year’s speakers include Ryan Graves, a former U.S. Navy pilot and UAP (unidentified aerial phenomena, government-speak for UFO) witness; Garret M. Graff, a journalist and author unmasking UFO myths; and Roderick Martin, a YouTube personality unveiling UFO taboos. But, if you’re more into the F of UFO—i.e., the free fun—there’s a parade, a costume ball, live music, parties, and a ton more. Oh, and if you’re not rocking alien apparel, you’ll stick out like a sore thumb. So, dress up and out of this world. McMenamins Hotel Oregon, 310 NE Evans St., 503-472-8427, ufofest.com. Friday–Saturday, May 17–18. Free–$125.

JOIN: Mt. Tabor Art Walk

Are you interested in wood-fired ceramics, mixed-media fantasy, abstract acrylic paintings or photography? What about original watercolors or handwoven blankets? Or perhaps you’re more into mosaics and impressionistic oil paintings, or vintage jewelry and Pacific Northwest-inspired landscape illustrations? All of these mediums (and a whole lot more) will be available to peruse and purchase from the 38-plus Southeast neighborhood artists showcased at the 17th annual Mt. Tabor Art Walk. This weekend, support local artists at their studios and homes, celebrate spring, and enjoy a favorite Portland pastime spent strolling the gorgeous Mount Tabor neighborhood. Mount Tabor neighborhood, mttaborartwalk.com. Saturday–Sunday, May 18–19. Free.

WATCH: Remembering Gene Wilder and Young Frankenstein at Tomorrow Theater

2024 marks the 50th anniversary of Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein (1974), and PAM CUT Tomorrow Theater is pulling out all the stops. First, it’s showing Remembering Gene Wilder (2024), a newly released documentary complete with never-before-seen footage of “Jeremy Allen White in the ‘70s”—oops, we mean Gene Wilder. Next, as a part of its NOW>>>THEN series, the theater will screen the comedy-horror classic Young Frankenstein, introduced by a set from Portland comedian and self-proclaimed “loose cannon” Clancy Kramer. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. 4 and 7 pm Saturday, May 18. $15.

SEE: Annie at Keller Auditorium

Lights, camera, Annie…(sorry). That’s right, folks—Annie is back in town. The Tony-winning Broadway musical opened last night at the Keller Auditorium—but don’t worry, you can always catch it “tomorrow” (sorry again) or tonight. Actually, Annie is playing every day between now and Sunday, May 19, before the show hits the road again for the next stop on its cross-country tour. We know, it’s a hard-knock life (seriously, so sorry). Oh, and FYI, the Keller Cafe will serve a buffet dinner before evening performances. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., 503-248-4335, kellerauditoriumportland.com. 7:30 pm Wednesday–Saturday, 1 and 6:30 pm Sunday, May 15–19. $34.75+.

GO: Come Thru Black & Indigenous Market

If you haven’t checked out the Come Thru Black & Indigenous Market in years past, now’s your chance. Every first and third Monday of the month now through October, The Redd on Salmon Street completely transforms to host 25-plus different Black and Indigenous vendors. The wares from the makers, farmers and friends in this year’s lineup include: Native-caught fresh salmon, small-batch barbecue sauces, locally sourced floral bouquets, Indigenous-made knit tote bags, and cupcakes by a company whose logo—featuring a dolled-up little cupcake woman with big red lips—is, in our opinion, absolutely serving. The Redd on Salmon Street, 831 SE Salmon St., 971-213-8478, comethrupdx.org. 3–7 pm Monday, May 20. Free.

RIDE: Reach the Beach Oregon

Calling all you wild Portland cyclists (we know you’re out there, we saw y’all killing it at the Ladds 500): Reach the Beach Oregon is riding back to Astoria this Saturday for its 34th anniversary. Every dollar raised goes to support the American Lung Association in its mission to improve lung health and prevent lung disease. The route begins on Sauvie Island, and there are four different ride lengths: 14, 30, 63 and 100 miles; plus the option to “Cycle Your Way” (i.e., you can do the ride on a different day or route that works for you). Sauvie Island, Vernonia, Jewell, and Astoria, 503-718-6155, action.lung.org. Saturday, May 18. $200.

ENJOY: Oregon AAPI Food & Wine Fest

May is Oregon wine month and Asian American Pacific Islander heritage month. And I don’t know about y’all, but we plan to celebrate both at the second annual Oregon AAPI Food & Wine Fest. This weekend, some of your favorite local AAPI-owned restaurants (think Magna Kubo, Norah, Kim Jong Grillin and Frybaby) and wineries (Cho Wines, Hundred Suns Wine, Et Fille) will be offering curated bites and wine pairings at the Stoller Family Estate in Dayton. The general admission ticket price includes 12 bites, 10 wine tasters, and a souvenir cup; a VIP ticket gets you all that and early entry, access to a swanky VIP lounge, and oysters. Plus, a portion of ticket sales go to nonprofits Safe Route Immigration and APANO. Stoller Family Estate Experience Center, 6161 NE McDougall Road, oregonaapifoodandwine.com, 11 am–5 pm Saturday–Sunday, May 18-19. $75-$125.