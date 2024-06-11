Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum

5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles, 541-296-8600, gorgediscovery.org. 9 am–5 pm daily. Adults $12, seniors $10, youths 6-17 $7, 5 and under free.

It’s not often you go to a museum and the first thing you think is: This would be a great spot for a wedding. But that’s likely to cross your mind at this one, built on a scenic bluff above the river. The building is bisected by a grand center hall with exhibits on either side. At the end, a glassed-in wall reveals a garden of native plants and the Gorge below. After your museum visit, wander trails and rest on benches taking in the views and sweet smells of sage and grasses. Exhibits tell the story of the Missoula Flood, the cataclysm that carved the Gorge, the oversized animals that once roamed (I’m partial to the dire wolf), and the peoples who lived here long before the Corps of Discovery wandered in. The other side of the museum looks like a Western movie set, with storefronts filled with artifacts from when Wasco County was one of the largest in the United States—more than half of what’s now Oregon.

Don’t miss: Try to time your visit for a Thursday to Sunday at 11 am for the raptor presentation and a look at the center’s bald eagle pair. If you visit after Aug. 22, you can explore the upcoming We Believe exhibit, organized in partnership with the North American Bigfoot Center.

Will kids like it? Giant animal replicas will impress fans of the Ice Age films. There are many “please touch” and interactive moments and plenty of space outside to explore. The museum’s website has printable materials you can use to set your kids on a scavenger hunt of sorts.

