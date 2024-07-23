Amory Jane Creates “The World’s Most Sex-Positive Nightstand”

Amory Jane is a sex educator and HUMP! Film Festival winner who spent 13 years working at local sex toy boutique She Bop, so there’s not a question about pleasure or kink she hasn’t heard. But there was always one without a satisfactory answer.

Where does everyone store their sex toys? Jane remembers one person saying they stored their gear in a duffel bag in their closet. “People will get like those big plastic Tupperwares and put their toys in it,” she says.

Jane herself would keep things in an underbed storage drawer made by a certain Swedish mega-retailer, but its material and construction were no match for her heavy stainless steel toys.

Over the years, she’d daydream of a better way, sketching ideas in her journal. And then she matched with Lucas Swick, a (soon to be former) programmer and artist, on the app Feeld. Once they became a couple, Jane felt comfortable enough to share some of those sketches. “I’m a woodworker,” Swick told her. “I could make all of these things.”

Thus was born Amory Design (amory.design), which rolled out a prototype of its first piece—”the world’s most sex-positive nightstand”—during Kinkfest at the Portland Expo Center this past March.

The elegantly handbuilt wooden nightstand ($750–$900) has a locking drawer, charging ports, and a lube warmer that can also melt massage candles—or keep your coffee warm! The lock is magnetic, with a dowel-like key that could also become part of BDSM play (i.e., given to someone to wear or keep).

“We were kind of after something that could blend into your surroundings,” Lucas says. “The nightstand can be next to your bed and no one’s going to assume that it’s like—”

“—full of dongs,” Jane finishes.

