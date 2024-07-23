Littman and White Galleries Works to Bridge Culture and Reconnect Communities of Color

Littman and White Galleries (1825 SW Broadway, littmanandwhite.com) is Portland State University’s student-run art gallery, named after Jewish sculptor Frederic Littman who moved to Portland in 1941 and was a professor at PSU until 1973.

The gallery’s mission is to be an artistic platform for historically marginalized voices and provide a space for students and community members alike to experience visual culture through contemporary art and programming.

“We specialize in different media, different opinions and perspectives,” says Naomi Nguyen, a junior at Portland State University and director of Littman and White Galleries. “We prioritize having a creative workspace and collaborative team.”

The gallery is currently focused on contemporary art that bridges art and culture, often focusing on themes of race, ethnicity, visual culture, and reconnecting communities of color.

Earlier this year, the gallery exhibited Kitchen: A Love Letter to Your Favorite Client and Hairstylist, a piece by Kiara Walls and featuring work by Mason Biggers and Paola De La Cruz that explored the relationship between hair and intimacy while centering the experiences of Black clientele and stylists and barbers.

One of the recent exhibits that wrapped up June 30 was by self-taught Portland artist Spencer Winans, titled It Doesn’t Get Easier. The exhibit focused on the difficulties that come with creating art.

This August, Littman and White will have a painting workshop hosted by Winans.

See the rest of Willamette Week’s Best of Portland 2024 here!