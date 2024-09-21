If you enter the Ladd’s Addition home of Storm Tharp and Michael Blasberg, the first thing you’ll do is remove your shoes.

This isn’t an uncommon request in Portland, where fall brings rain, mud, and fallen leaves. But in their case, Blasberg says, “it’s less about controlling our friends and having a clean floor—”

“—it’s about leaving your busy self at the door, and an invitation to comfort,” Tharp explains (like many long-standing couples—they’ve been together 16 years—they have a charming habit of finishing each other’s sentences).

For Tharp, 54, and Blasberg, 51, this practice was honed by the three years they lived in Japan for Blasberg’s work as director of infrastructure for Wieden + Kennedy, a time that was deeply influential on their style and life.

Storm Tharp—Nester The contrast of the pristine walls, bold art, and décor allows visitors to take in and experience the surroundings, rather than rush past. (Cameron Munn)

Removing your shoes at the entry signals a transition, giving your body and mind a chance to acknowledge that you’re entering a new space.

Great art can have the same impact, and it’s exactly that kind of work that Tharp has made a career creating. As a multidisciplinary artist, his paintings, sculptures, and works on paper explore the human figure, social spaces, and nature. Tharp’s work has been exhibited in numerous museums and galleries. His arresting paintings invite the viewer to pause and look deeper—there are surprises to be found.

Tharp and Blasberg’s classic English home’s exterior walls and trim are painted a deep mossy green, almost blending into the dense foliage of the front yard. It’s a house you could pass by without noticing it.

So that pause just past the door allows you to take in the space that’s soothing, peaceful, thrilling and energizing.

“The first thing we did was paint all the walls white,” Tharp says. “And smooth the ceilings,” Blasberg adds, recoiling in near horror at the memory of the rough, popcorn-ceiling trend.

When they returned from Tokyo in early 2020, they found a fresh opportunity to remake their home, stripping things away for a more streamlined, intentional design. It’s decluttered but not at all dull.

“I like to put things on stages,” Tharp says. “I like everything to have a lift.” Once he’s pointed that out, you can see propped-up objects and displays everywhere.

“It’s not a fetish,” Tharp insists, as Blasberg raises his eyebrows.

This proclivity means that all things have their place. And that there is a place to do all things. The kitchen, where they both love to cook, is a marvel of organization. There’s also a comfortable built-in breakfast nook.

Tharp at home in his breakfast nook. Home profile (Cameron Munn)

Tharp recalls influences of his grandmother’s plate stand display. He’s also drawn to the functionality of old-fashioned vanities where a person sits down in front of a well-lit mirror to prepare for a specific time—the day ahead, an evening out, a good night’s sleep.

The couple’s style gives them and their many visitors welcome opportunities for that sort of mindful moment. The contrast of the pristine walls and bold art, furnishings, and décor means you’re almost forced to take in and experience your surroundings, rather than rushing past to the next thing.

“I want things to have their spots and to create a spotlight visually,” Tharp says. “It’s an obsession in the garden.”

That back garden provides another dramatic transition from the atmosphere of the house. The walled-in space is compact but has massive impact. Wildly oversized plants reach for the sky, many boosted up in footed pots. Packed together in beds and along a winding path, the plants give off an intoxicating riot of color and aroma. Each carefully chosen and tended plant has its place in this multidimensional sensory space for contemplating beauty.

Storm Tharp—Nester When the weather permits, the back garden serves as an extra room. (Cameron Munn)

After years of paintings addressing gritty, human subjects like superstars and sex, Tharp says, “Gardening is one of the top five influences on my work. I’ve done entire shows about flowers.”

When weather permits, the back garden serves as an extra room for their house, where they like to entertain friends. They’re famous for their coq au riesling and fruit tarts. A grilled chicken and a few salads with a crisp rosé and Tanqueray and tonic is another favorite dinner.

The garden is just one example of how they mindfully take advantage of space. The back entry has an unusual diagonal wall that had no mission until Blasberg and his father built shelves that now hold treasured objects.

“Music has been a big part of our lives forever,” Tharp says. They designated a room on the main level to music, with a pair of comfortable chairs for sitting and listening.

Storm Tharp—Nester The upstairs library is packed with a curated selection of art magazines and books. (Cameron Munn)

That’s indicative of their sensibility—make the spaces work for them as places of inspiration and comfort.

Upstairs, there’s a library packed with a curated selection of art magazines and books. A soft yellow couch bisects the space. That’s where Tharp sits to find inspiration and write. He doesn’t use a desk. He pulls around a small TV table to the front of the couch. From there he can gaze upon the collections that inspire him and have helped to create their home and life.

