What to Do In Portland (Oct. 23-30, 2024)

Attend the tale of Sweeney Todd…on Portland Center Stage he’ll trod…and the crowd of Portland ooh-ed and awed…. At Sweeney Todd, the demon barber of—OK, that’s enough of that. If you’re a fan of Little Shop of Horrors, anything Tim Burton-related, or the Pie Spot (loose correlation), you’ll love the horrific, hilarious, witty, melodramatic Broadway classic that is Sweeney Todd. After 15 years spent in exile for a crime he didn’t commit, said barber returns to London, and essentially embarks upon a murderous rampage. Happy Halloween! Portland Center Stage, 128 NW 11th Ave., 503-445-3700, pcs.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday–Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday–Sunday, through Nov. 3. $25–$93.

WATCH: Addams Family Values Bingo with Violet Hex

OK, yeah these next few events follow a similar, spooky theme—but what’d you expect? ‘Tis the season! And idk about you guys, but tomorrow night, we’re heading to Camp Chippewa (or, erm, Tomorrow Theater) for a screening of Addams Family Values (1993) and pre-show bingo with drag starlet and cinema connoisseur, Violet Hex. And if your Addams Family knowledge skews more Jenna Ortega era than Christina Ricci, here’s a very brief synopsis to aid your bingo prowess: Gomez and Morticia Addams are welcoming a new baby boy to the fam, and Wednesday and Pugsley are not happy about it. Thus, antics ensue. You’re welcome. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St, 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. 7 pm Thursday, Oct. 24. $15.

DRINK: Trick or Drink Portland Halloween Bar Crawl

Have y’all been to the new(ish) Shining-themed karaoke bar downtown yet? If not, this Trick or Drink Halloween Bar Crawl is the perfect excuse to pay it a visit. You’ll start at HallwayPDX for some RedRum and fancy hot dogs, then head to Barrel Room, then stop by a strip club or two, then head to Elevate, then to Shake Bar, then to Shanghai Tunnel Bar, before ending the night at Tube—enjoying drink specials and “free bar entry” along the way. Or (hot tip alert!) you could literally just show up, support the exact same bars, and save that $20 for drinks (which, evidently, are not included). Sorry to put ya on blast, Feverup, but hell hath no fury like a woman (Santa) conned! HallwayPDX, 20 NW 3rd Ave, 612-220-6076, hallwaypdx.com. 6 pm–2 am Friday, Oct. 25, and Thursday, Oct. 31. 4 pm–2 am Saturday, Oct. 26. $20 (unless…).

DANCE: Gigantic Monster Mash Costume Dance Party

He did the mash…he did the (Gigantic) monster mash…and you can too! This Saturday, Gigantic Brewing is calling all ghouls, goblins and ghosts onto the dance floor for a night of killer tunes and synth-heavy hits—i.e., an ‘80s New Wave dance party curated by DJ Disarray. Booze and boos aside, there are gonna be: tarot card readings by Dazmond Natalie, a live performance by “Portland’s Elvis” (awesome) and, of course, a costume contest with a chance to win a $100 Gigantic Brewing gift card. Brb, running to Spirit Halloween rq…. Gigantic Brewery, 5224 SE 26th Ave., 503-208-3416, giganticbrewing.com. 7–10 pm Saturday, Oct. 26. $5.

DRINK: Bauman’s Cider Festival

Head on over to Gervais, Oregon, this weekend for the annual Bauman’s Cider Festival, held in tandem with the finale of Bauman’s Harvest Fest. In addition to the Harvest Fest’s regularly scheduled entertainment—visiting the petting zoo, shooting the apple cannon, riding the Bug Train, getting lost in the corn maze, climbing to the top of Pumpkin Hill—your Cider Fest ticket grants you samples of award-winning ciders, a tour of the farm’s apple cider press and a commemorative Cider Festival glass. Plus, you’ll even get to vote for your favorite cider in the “People’s Choice” contest. Bauman’s Farm and Garden, 12989 Howell Prairie Road, 503-792-3524, baumanshf.com. 11 am–4 pm Saturday–Sunday, Oct. 26–27. $40.

SHOP: Portland Flea + Food

The Portland Flea—where all of PDX’s thrift baddies link up in the Ecotrust parking lot—is usually something of an impromptu fashion show. But this weekend, the Ecotrust and Nova runways will be filled with witches, clowns, goblins, ghouls, Barbies, Spider(-Men?), Shrunken Head Bobs—and likely some decidedly even more niche costumes. So, make room for some candy in your soon-to-be-filled-with-vintage-goodies tote bag; this autumn market is the last “regular-style” flea of the season before the holidays, and you won’t wanna miss it! Oh, and check out @portlandflea on IG for vendor updates! Ecotrust parking lot, 721 NW 9th Ave., pdxflea.com. 11 am–4 pm Saturday, Oct. 26. Free. Nova parking lot, 240 SE Clay St., pdxflea.com. 11 am–4 pm Sunday, Oct. 27. Free.

READ: Cover to Cover

All you Rose City bookworms out there are probably quite familiar with the Portland Book Festival. But this year, y’all can pregame (or…preface?) said beloved book fest with Cover to Cover—an additional series of events that go beyond the festival’s traditional readings and author panels, expanding PBF into a weeklong event. At Cover to Cover, you can mingle at a cookbook author social, participate in a writing contest, watch writers reveal their musical sides, attend a poetry slam, make a Halloween-themed zine, see a Joan Didion-inspired play, and even play a dating game…all for free. Yup, free: Read it and weep! (Like, tears of joy). Various locations across Portland, pdxbookfest.org. Monday–Sunday, Oct. 28–Nov. 3. Free.

