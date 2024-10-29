What to Do in Portland (Oct. 30–Nov. 5, 2024)

CELEBRATE: Stumptown Coffee 25th Anniversary

The following is a love letter to one of the best coffee shops in Portland: Stumptown on Southeast Division Street. At this point, I’m a Stumptown on Division regular—they don’t know my name or anything, but one time they gave me a free coffee because my card was declined…so…that was big. So, perhaps I’m a bit (read: very) biased—but I do believe that the best spot for a classic, dependable, delicious, creamy, iced vanilla latte with oat milk is Stumptown. I’ll die on that hill. Anyways, on Saturday, Nov. 2, in celebration of Stumptown’s 25th birthday, the Division cafe (their OG location!) will have a screen-printing pop-up, live local musicians, and coffee cocktails from Straightaway, and the first 100 guests get a free bev of their choice, à la Oatly. HB, Stumptown!! <3 Stumptown Coffee Roasters, 4525 SE Division St., 503-230-7702, stumptowncoffee.com. 10 am–noon Saturday, Nov. 2. Free.

SCRE[AM]EN: Dracula

He vants to suck your blooood…or so we’ve been told, anyways. Although, upon further research, it appears to be up for debate whether the above line is actually “from” anything in particular, or just kind of Mandela-effect adjacent. Anyways, you can find out for yourself tonight, as Third Angle and The Reser present a rare screening of Tod Browning’s Dracula (1931), accompanied by a live performance of Philip Glass’ 1998 original score. Vampire attire—fangs, capes, blood-soaked victims—is highly encouraged. Happy Halloween Eve! Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 SW Crescent St., Beaverton, 971-501-7722, thirdangle.org/dracula. 7 and 9 pm Wednesday, Oct. 30. $35–$45.

GO: Halloween Swamp Meet

If you’re in need of a pre-trick-or-treat activity for the whole fam, we’d definitely recommend checking out the Halloween Swamp (yes, swamp) Meet at Oaks Amusement Park. The Swamp Meet will host 60-plus different spooky vendors—with incredible names like Junkyard Witch, the Macabre Father, and (my personal favorite) Nightmare on Baby Street—selling everything from plushie cryptids to witching brooms, dragon eggs and haunted dolls. Plus, there’ll be Portlandia fortune tellers, face painting, a costume contest and parade, and a scavenger hunt, all followed by a two-hour walking haunted ghost tour in Sellwood. Boo! Omg, chill out, that was us. Oaks Amusement Park, 7805 SE Oaks Park Way, 503-233-5777, oakspark.com. Noon–7 pm Thursday, Oct. 31. Free.

GET BOO(ZY): Rooftop Halloween Party at Tope

OK, there’s a lot about this Halloween party that sounds cool: It’s on the rooftop of The Hoxton hotel; DJ BadBTeenie will be spinning tunes all night long; costumes are expected; and there’ll be plenty of drinks. But the coolest part about this party? Definitely the food menu. Tope—the rooftop taqueria at The Hoxton—is going all out; we’ve got: tostones with pork belly, empanadas and salsa roja, camarones tostadas, pollo sopes, vegan sopes, flautas and churros. And the best part? All that incredible food is included in the $30 ticket price. We know…slay. The Hoxton, 15 NW 4th Ave., 503-770-0500, thehoxton.com. 8 pm–1 am Thursday, Oct. 31. $30.

READ: Portland Book Festival

Read about it: Literary Arts’ Portland Book Festival returns this Saturday. This citywide event celebrates stories and the people who tell them—we’re talking onstage discussions, interviews, panels, and pop-up readings with over 100 different authors, including Ani DiFranco and Richard Powers. The Portland Book Festival also boasts drop-in writing workshops, a book fair, live music, food vendors, and more. If you’re an avid reader—of this paper or otherwise—this event is for you. Various locations, pdxbookfest.org. 10 am–6 pm Saturday, Nov. 2. $18+.

WATCH: Coco Live-to-Film Concert

This Friday, celebrate Día de los Muertos with a screening of the perfect Día de los Muertos movie, Coco. Whilst Miguel travels to the Land of the Dead, discovers the secrets of his family history, meets some spiritual guardians, and sings his sweet little heart out—the movie’s (incredible) score will be performed live by the Orquesta Folclórica Nacional de México. Best of all, you’ll watch the movie right around the same time as the spirits are traditionally said to be crossing over into the land of the living, at midnight. ¡Feliz Día de los Muertos! Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 7:30 pm Friday, Nov. 1. $35+.

GO: Election Night Watch Party

OK, now it’s time to talk about the scariest event of them all: election night. In all seriousness, though, the election is on Tuesday, Nov. 5. And actually, the scariest thing we could possibly think of is someone who’s not planning to vote. PSA: It’s not cool not to vote! Sorry! It’s just not. Please go vote. Anyways, whether you’ll be calming your election nerves or drowning your fears, Tomorrow’s Verse has got you covered. As they said on their Facebook invite, “What else are you gonna do? Watch it alone at home and freak out all by yourself?” Tomorrow’s Verse Taproom & Bottle Shop, 4605 NE Fremont St., Suite 103, 971-346-2198, youenjoymybeer.com. 5–11:55 pm Tuesday, Nov. 5. Free.

Got a tip? Email shannon@wweek.com.