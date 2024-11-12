What to Do in Portland (Nov. 13-19, 2024)

DRINK: OMSI After Dark: Uncorked

Maybe the Rae Dunn-loving millennial moms were onto something when they said, “It’s wine o’clock somewhere!” Because that somewhere, right now, at least, is America. It’s wine—or whatever your post-election aid of choice may be—o’clock in America until further notice. Tonight, take the edge off (or at least attempt to) at OMSI After Dark: Uncorked. You can enjoy samplings from 15-plus different regional wineries, learn about the aging process of cheese, do experiments to compare sweet & dry wine samples, explore all the museum has to offer and, ideally, forget about things for a little while. OMSI, 1945 SE Water Ave., 503-797-4000, omsi.edu. 6–10 pm Wednesday, Nov. 13. $25–$50.

DRINK MORE: BrewLights

OK, yes, we’re recommending yet another drinking-related event. But you know what? Things are weird, life is hard, and beverages (alcoholic or not) are sweet little simple joys in life—also penguins…and…Christmas. Anyways, BrewLights—like ZooLights, but without the kids—is back for its sixth year running. A favorite Portland pastime, your ticket to BrewLights includes 10 beverage tastings from more than 45 Pacific Northwest breweries and cideries, a souvenir cup, plus access to all the lights, 3D wildlife-inspired light sculptures, live music, local food carts and…penguins! Oh, and all the other zoo animals, too. Oregon Zoo, 4001 SW Canyon Road, 503-226-1561, oregonzoo.org. 5:30–10 pm Friday–Saturday, Nov. 15–16. $40–$65.

SHOP: Portland Holiday Market

Another potentially unhealthy coping mechanism that we’re here to plug: retail therapy! The Portland Holiday Market has tons—and we mean tons—of food items, artwork, jewelry, home decor, clothing, spirits, crafts, books, ornaments, leather goods, bath and body items…almost anything you could possibly want to gift. Our faves? Well, we’ve got Bee Kind Slimes, “a local elementary student’s entrepreneurial endeavor offering kid-friendly, handmade slimes” (so cute); Retro Classy Chicks Crafts, which upcycle vintage garments (and sometimes doll heads) to create custom wreaths; and Rock Pile Lapidary Arts, Portlanders who create art from geodes. ‘Tis (almost) the season! Portland Expo Center, 2060 Marine Drive W, 503-736-5200, portlandholidaymarket.com. Noon–8 pm Friday, 10 am–6 pm Saturday–Sunday, Nov. 15–17. $12.

EAT: SnackFest

Alright, we’ve covered drinks, we’ve covered shopping, we’ve covered penguins…all that’s missing in this post-election, self-care event guide—which, just to be real with y’all, despite all the cool events going on, is becoming increasingly difficult to write in a positive, upbeat and non-phony-sounding manner—is…snacks. SnackFest—a food festival featuring all your favorite treats from around town—has hot food vendors, food trucks, chef pop-ups, and more. Plus, to keep it focused on the important stuff (i.e., the snacks), SnackFest is a nonprofit event, which means all your money goes directly to the snack providers. Pretty cool. Alder Block, 100 SE Alder St., letssnack.com. 5–8 pm Friday, 1–9 pm Saturday, noon–4 pm Sunday, Nov. 15–17. Free.

GO: Frozen in Concert

Ah, to be a kid watching Frozen, blissfully unaware of the world unfolding around them. That’s not to say that a lot of kids these days aren’t pretty dang smart and socially aware—because, especially here in Portland, some of ‘em very much are—but…you know what I mean. Anyways, whether you are said kid, you have one of ‘em, or you want to be one for a night, Frozen in Concert, performed by the Oregon Symphony, is the perfect escape. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 7:30 pm Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, Nov. 16–17. $35+.

WATCH: Ratatouille hosted by Foodie Snitch

Speaking of comfort movies—what better way to evade our current reality than to run off to Paris to learn how to cook alongside a lovable cartoon rat? On Sunday evening, Tomorrow Theater (admittedly not in Paris, but…still cool) is screening Ratatouille, with a pre-film party hosted by local food influencer Em Daugherty (although you may know her on IG as @foodiesnitch) at the bar The End. Anyone can cook, and everyone’s invited…except D*n*ld Tr*mp. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St. 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. 7 pm Sunday, Nov. 17. $15.

LAUGH: It’s Gonna Be Okay

You’ve probably heard this once or twice (or on a recurring nonstop loop in your brain) during the past week, but…it’s gonna be OK. That’s been the mantra of The Eastburn’s free weekly standup show since 2013, and today it rings truer than ever before—or perhaps we just need to hear it all the more now. It’s Gonna Be Okay prioritizes comedians that perpetuate an inclusive environment, i.e., people who don’t make jokes at the expense of marginalized communities, people who, simply put, are not assholes! Ah, if only the same rules applied to the president-elect...The Eastburn, 1800 E Burnside St., 503-236-2876, theeastburn.com. 6 pm Monday, Nov. 18. Free.

Got an event tip? Email shannon@wweek.com.