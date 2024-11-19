What to Do in Portland (Nov. 20–26, 2024)

PLAY: Music Bingo at Tomorrow’s Verse Taproom

If you’re a “name three songs” typa guy…well, first of all: Stop doing that. But second, this event is for you. Tonight, test your impressive (but annoyingly so) musical prowess at Tomorrow’s Verse Taproom with Music Bingo. It’s like regular bingo, but the bingo sheets list song titles instead of numbers; you match whatever song is playing—which could be anything from Beethoven to Beyoncé, apparently—to the square on your sheet. Take this as your sign to B-I-N—GO! Tomorrow’s Verse Taproom & Bottle Shop, 4605 NE Fremont St., Suite 103, 971-346-2198, youenjoymybeer.com. 7–9 pm Wednesday, Nov. 20. Free.

GO: A Walk Through Winter Wonderland Immersive Art Experience

What better place to ring in the holiday season than at the mall? More specifically, in an abandoned store at Lloyd Center Mall?! Artists Off the Page—an illustration-focused collective—is transforming said vacant shop into a multidisciplinary art experience, featuring work by more than 40 Portland artists. “A Walk Through Winter Wonderland” is “a joyful explosion of art exploring the darkest season of the year.” You’ll pass through candy forests, wander the winter woods, visit the storyteller’s cabin, admire the ancient Land of the Fae, enter Krampus’ cave, and marvel at miniature worlds. Oh, and a gift shop, chock-full of handmade holiday gifts, awaits you at the end of your journey. Lloyd Center Mall, 2nd Floor, 2201 Lloyd Center, 503-528-8515, artistsoffthepage.com. Various times Thursday–Saturday, Nov. 21– Dec. 21. RSVP.

DRINK: Wine and Holiday Appetizer Pairing

Hip Chicks Do Wine…and holiday appetizer pairings. This weekend, Hip Chicks will teach you which wines are actually best suited to various seasonal dishes. You’ll get to try four different wines paired with four holiday-inspired appetizers, plus a holiday sangria. Attendees also receive the recipes for said holiday apps, and discounts on wine purchases. And if you bring in a donation for Esther’s Pantry—nonperishable food, socks, personal hygiene items—you’ll get a $5 wine credit from Hip Chicks. Hip Chicks Do Wine, 4510 SE 23rd Ave, 503-234-3790, hipchicksdowine.com. 2–6 pm Friday, noon–6 pm Saturday, noon–5 pm Sunday, Nov. 22–24. $30.

GO: ZooLights

Last week, we gave y’all the 411 on BrewLights. This week, however, we’re talking ZooLights: like BrewLights, but…a little more PG, as in fewer (but still some) brews, your average amount of zoo, and a whole lotta lights. In fact, this weekend is slated to be the “brightest ZooLights yet.” That means tons of brand-new light displays (plus familiar favorites), a magical meadow light show, an illuminated train route, sparkling light tunnels to explore, and life-size animal lanterns to hug. Get into the holiday spirit with some hot chocolate, an elephant ear or two (fried or otherwise), and a stroll through the illuminated Oregon Zoo…at night. Oregon Zoo, 4001 SW Canyon Road, 503-226-1561, oregonzoo.org. Multiple times Friday, Nov. 22–Jan. 5. $13-$35.

SHOP: TransFutures Market

Looking for ways to show up for the trans community? We’d highly recommend stopping by the Q Center this Saturday. There you’ll find the TransFutures Market—a community event celebrating the talent and creativity of trans, nonbinary, and gender-expansive creatives. The TransFutures Market features 100% trans and gender-expansive vendors selling crafts, art, jewelry and leatherwork, a craft space aimed at creating a community “dream garden” art piece, raffle prizes and more. All proceeds from vendor fees go to support mutual aid, organizational sustainability, and future trans-focused events. Q Center, 4115 N Mississippi Ave., Suite D, 503-234-7837, instagram.com/pdx_trans_support. 2–7 pm Saturday, Nov. 23. Free.

DANCE: The Nutcracker

You know it’s almost December when The Nutcracker pliés its way back into town. This weekend, all the toy soldiers, fairies and mice royalty at the Oregon International Ballet Academy come together to revive its highly acclaimed Nutcracker production. The ballet will feature performances by student dancers, appearances of the school’s top performers, and surprise guest artists. Alexa, cue up the “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” plz. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 SW Crescent St., 971-501-7722, thereser.org. 7 pm Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, Nov. 24–25. $33.50–$43.50.

WATCH: The Wizard of Oz & Fantastic Mr. Fox

For anyone in need of a comfort movie (or two), Tomorrow Theater has got ya covered. On Saturday, pregame the new Wicked movie with a screening of The Wizard of Oz Technicolor (costumes encouraged—get all Dorothy’d out!). And on Sunday, enjoy the best Thanksgiving movie ever made: Fantastic Mr. Fox…OK, perhaps it’s not a cut-and-dry Thanksgiving movie per se, but it just feels like Thanksgiving. Oh! And before that fantastic, foxy screening—join local artist Fry for a crafternoon collaborative drawing session inspired by the film. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. 4 pm Saturday–Sunday, Nov. 23-24. $5–$15.

Got an event tip? Email shannon@wweek.com.