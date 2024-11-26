What to Do in Portland (Nov. 27–Dec. 3, 2024)

GO: Silverton Christmas Market

Can’t quite swing a holiday trip to Europe this year? Yeah…us neither. But what if we told you that a Euro-inspired Christmas wonderland awaits you just an hour outside of Portland? The Silverton Christmas Market pays homage to authentic German Christmas markets—we’re talking biergartens, glühwein (mulled wine), schnitzel sandwiches, traditional lebkuchen (gingerbread hearts), and an authentic German market full of handcrafted nutcrackers. There’s also gonna be about a million Christmas lights (1.5 to be exact), photo ops with Santa, snowless tubing, and a dedication to Krampus, St. Nicholas’ “wicked German counterpart.” Oregon Garden Resort, 895 W Main St., 503-874-2539, silvertonchristmasmarket.com. 5–9 pm nightly, through Dec. 31. Free–$22.

SET SAIL: Portland Spirit Thanksgiving Day Cruises

Happy (almost) Thanksgiving! If anyone out there doesn’t have plans, forgot that Thanksgiving is tomorrow, has got an oven on the fritz, just doesn’t feel like cooking, or perhaps would just prefer to take their festivities to sea (or, erm…the river)—hop aboard the Portland Spirit Thanksgiving Day Cruise! Enjoy a freshly prepared holiday buffet—complete with turkey, seasonal desserts, and all the fixin’s (the best part)—whilst taking in views of the city and the historic Milwaukie waterfront. Plus, when family time (inevitably) turns stressful, you can always throw your weird uncle overboard! Oh, c’mon…we’re joking! Unless… Portland Spirit Cruises, 1010 SW Naito Parkway, 503-224-3900, portlandspirit.com. 11 am and 4 pm Thursday, Nov. 28. $55–$110.

LAUGH: Ha Ha Harvest Comedy Festival

Y’all ever heard of the Ha Ha Ha—POV we’re laughing at our own joke (see above)—rvest Comedy Festival? Well, it started back in 2018 as a fleeting Thanksgiving weekend comedy extravaganza. But with each passing year, the festival has gotten a whole lot bigger. This year’s Ha Ha Harvest Comedy Festival will be held across 10 different Portland stages and feature over 60 comedians—including three previous WW Funniest Five winners: Julia Corral, Joe John Sanchez III and Ronnie Macaroni. So…clearly this festival’s got good taste. Multiple locations, @hahaharvestfest on Instagram. Various times Thursday–Sunday, Nov. 28–Dec. 1. Prices vary.

SEE: Black Nativity

This Friday, Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity hits the Portland stage. Black Nativity tells the Nativity story from an African American perspective, by an entirely Black cast. Presented by African American theater company PassinArt—this performance is a spiritual celebration that combines scripture, poetry, dance, song, and griot-style narration. The show features traditional Christmas carols performed in a gospel style, plus a few distinctive songs written specifically for the play. Oh! And this year’s cast includes Kenisha Blackman, an America’s Got Talent finalist from Seattle, making her Portland debut. You won’t wanna miss it! Brunish Theatre, 4th floor, 1111 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 7:30 pm Thursday–Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, Nov. 29–Dec. 15. $45.

RIDE: Holiday Express

I think we can all agree on these two, universal, Polar Express-themed truths: (1) Their eyes are creepy…sorry! But it’s true; and (2) man, did that movie make me want to sing about (and sip on) some hot chocolate whilst embarking on a Christmas-themed train ride. If the second universal truth rings true to you—you might just enjoy a ride on the iconic Holiday Express. The vintage rail car, all decked out in Christmas lights, will take you, Santa and his elves on a 45-minute round-trip ride along the Willamette River. Who knows, a creepily animated Tom Hanks train conductor might even make an appearance! But God, I hope not… Oregon Rail Heritage Center, 2250 SE Water Ave., 503-233-1156, orhf.org. Trains depart various times Friday–Sunday, Nov. 29–Jan. 4. $25-$105.

SEE: It’s a Wonderful Life

This Winningstad Theatre production is nothing if not timely…recent events definitely call for a big ol’ helping of It’s a Wonderful Life. Recent events, and the fact that it’s (kind of) almost Christmastime, of course. The award-winning musical adaptation of Frank Capra’s classic film is on now through Dec. 22—featuring music by Portland’s own Michael Allen Harrison and Julianne Johnson. Oh, and if you’re looking for a plus-one…call your dad. There’s a pretty decent chance it’s on his list of favorite movies…right up there with Pitch Perfect. Winningstad Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 7:30 pm Thursday–Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, Nov. 29–Dec. 22. $41.25+.

LISTEN: Danny Elfman’s Music from the Films of Tim Burton

Beetlejuice, Batman, Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Pee-wee’s Big Adventure…what do they all have in common? Ah yes, the brilliant, magical, marvelous, showstopping minds of visionary filmmaker Tim Burton and genius composer Danny Elfman, of course. To celebrate 25 years of their iconic partnership, the duo has created a concert experience rivaling the lofty selection of adjectives above. Danny Elfman’s Music from the Films of Tim Burton pairs Elfman’s score, performed live by the Oregon Symphony, with Burton’s original sketches, drawings, and storyboards on a big screen. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, orsymphony.org. 7:30 pm Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, Nov. 30–Dec. 1. $25+.

Got a tip? Email shannon@wweek.com .