Soho House Opens Apartment Building Next Door to its Buckman Property

The company that owns Soho House Portland, the posh membership club that opened in inner Southeast in March, has opened an apartment building next door. AJ Capital Partners is now leasing units at Memoir Buckman, a six-story building that is a stylistic extension of its next-door neighbor.

“We know a thing or two about hospitality,” the company said in a statement. “We’ve taken the typical apartment amenity list and turned up the volume a little bit.” The 132 units come with access to a rooftop pool deck, pickleball, a putting green, a dry sauna, a cold plunge, a full-service coffee and cocktail bar and a fenced-in dog park.

Memoir Buckman apartments have sort of a bougie writer theme, with a wall of bookshelves in the bar and the website divided into chapters, complete with editing marks. The new construction, directly next door to the Troy Laundry Building on Southeast Ash Street, will feel familiar to anyone who has spent time in Soho House Portland with its similar finishes, color palette and aesthetic.

Soho House members get 20% off rent at Memoir Buckman, but there’s no reciprocal deal, says Kerstin Hjelm, AJ Capital Partners’ spokeswoman. So to Portlanders who are still waiting on their Soho House acceptance letters, a lease at Memoir Buckman isn’t going to speed up (or cheapen) the process.

Both properties are steps away from the controversial Multnomah County drug deflection center at 900 SE Sandy Blvd.

Rents range from $1,426 to $3,265 a month, according to Redfin and Apartments.com. There are studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments available, along with flexible lease options, according to AJ Capital.