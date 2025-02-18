What to Do in Portland (Feb. 19–25, 2025)

SCREEN: Portland Jewish Film Festival

Don’t miss the final screenings of the 2025 Portland Jewish Film Festival! Hosted by the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education, this year’s festival explores the complexity, history and joy of Jewish life. The three remaining screenings include Ada - My Mother the Architect (showcasing a unique mother-daughter bond), The Other (focusing on Israeli and Palestinian peace-builders) and The Return from the Other Planet, plus an in-person talk-back with filmmaker Assaf Lapid and writer Jon Raymond after the screening. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 SW Crescent St., Beaverton, 971-501-7722; Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156; portlandjewishfilmfest.eventive.org. 7 pm Wednesday, Feb. 19; 6:30 pm Sunday, Feb. 23; 6:30 pm Wednesday, Feb. 26. $15+.

GO: Biamp Portland Jazz Festival

The Biamp Portland Jazz Festival is back, and starting with a bang. Seriously, this week alone, we’ve got performances by three different multiple-time Grammy winners, including iconic jazz trumpeter (among other accolades) Terence Blanchard at Newmark Theatre, neo-soul’s godmother Erykah Badu taking over Moda Center, and bassist and composer Christian McBride and Ursa Major at Revolution Hall. The 10-day, multivenue celebration of jazz will feature 60–plus events across Portland now through March 1—you can’t (and really shouldn’t, if you can help it) miss it. Various locations across Portland, pdxjazz.org. Various times Thursday–Saturday, Feb. 20–March 1. Prices vary.

LAUGH: NW Black Comedy Festival

Recognized by The New York Times as one of the best Black History Month events in the country, this year’s NW Black Comedy Festival is “bigger, blacker, and funnier, with more showcases than ever before.” From Young Guns (a NWBCF staple, showcasing the hottest up-and-coming comics in the game) to Ladies Run This Mutha to Improving While Black to Dirty After Dark—Black comics from all over the world will be in town for four days of laughs. Curious Comedy Theater, 5225 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 503-477-9477, nwblackcomedyfest.com. Various times Thursday–Sunday, Feb. 20–23. Prices vary.

GO: Blacker the Berry

This Friday, make your way downtown for The Old Church Concert Hall’s second annual Blacker the Berry—an evening celebrating Black music, culture and creativity. The event will showcase such artists as Veana Baby, The Dutchess and poet Ladeè, and local vendors like Black Honey Wellness and Bare Beauty, plus a one-night-only performance by local indie-pop artist Kingsley, whose music is perfect for, well, we think Kingsley describes it best: “for your first mirror twerk after heartbreak.” Love. The Cheshire Cat Lounge at The Old Church Concert Hall, 1422 SW 11th Ave., 503-222-2031, tocportland.org. 7:30 pm Friday, Feb. 21. $22.

DRINK: Zwickelmania

Y’all ever heard of a zwickel? Apparently, it’s the name of a spout that brewers use to taste-test beer. The more you know…well, now that the zwickel of it all has been addressed, let’s talk Zwickelmania: the annual celebration of craft beer organized by the Oregon Brewers Guild. This year’s Zwickelmania will highlight 50–plus breweries across Oregon—think samples (directly from the zwickel), new beer releases, tours, meet-the-brewer events, educational talks, food (like pickle flights and $5 chili) and beer pairings, specials, a free shuttle bus visiting more than a dozen Northeast and Southeast breweries, plus free root beer for DDs. Various locations across Portland, oregoncraftbeer.org. Saturday, Feb. 22. Free.

GO: Rose City Rollers Juniors Doubleheader

You may be familiar with the Rose City Rollers, our city’s world-champion roller derby league. But we’ve also got a junior league where the future stars of roller derby hit the track. And this weekend, those skating prodigies (some as young as 7) have a big day ahead of them: the Rosey City Rollers Juniors Doubleheader. So, roll on over to Oaks Amusement Park this Sunday to cheer on The Buds (so cute you’re kidding) and The Petals (arguably even cuter) and watch these youth athletes absolutely kill it on the track. Oaks Amusement Park and Roller Skating Rink, 7805 SE Oaks Park Way, 503-233-5777, rosecityrollers.com. 11:30 am and 1:30 pm Sunday, Feb. 23. $10+.

