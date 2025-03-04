What to Do in Portland (March 5-11, 2025)

WATCH: Hamilton

I don’t know about y’all, but I for one am not throwing away “My Shot”…at seeing Hamilton at the Keller Auditorium. That’s right, the iconic Lin-Manuel Miranda production makes its way to the Portland stage this month, and “We Know” it’s gonna “Blow Us All Away”…sorry. If you (somehow) don’t already know what the Broadway musical is all about, well, look to its title. It tells the story of Alexander Hamilton: “a bastard, orphan, son of a wh”—and Founding Father (“without a father”) of the United States. And it’s really freakin’ good. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 7:30 pm Tuesday–Friday, 2 and 8 pm Saturday, 1 and 7 pm Sunday, through March 23. $69+.

GO: Portland Wine Co. Stitch & B!tch

Looking for an incredibly named, slightly boozy, and very crafty self-care moment? Unwind from your week at Portland Wine Co.’s Stitch & B!tch: an evening of knitting, crocheting, b!tching, and relaxing with a glass of wine…or however many glasses of wine your self-care moment requires. Can’t make it this Friday? No worries! The sesh is held on the first Friday of every month—so there’ll be plenty of opportunities for you to Stitch & B!tch. Portland Wine Company, 3201 SE 50th Ave., 503-320-9956, portlandwinecompany.com. 4–8 pm Friday, March 7. Free.

WATCH: Titanic w/Trivia

Last week, we told y’all about how PAM CUT Tomorrow Theater is forcing millennials to make impossible movie choices all March long. Now, they’re faced with a big one: Which romance is realer: Titanic or Moulin Rouge!? Decide for yourself this Friday at the first screening in the March Madness: Millennial Movies Romance Realness bracket: Titanic. You can vote on Instagram, watch the films at the theater, follow the bracket and tally up the points. Plus, before the film, catch a round of trivia hosted by ShanRock’s Triviology. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. 6:30 pm Friday, March 7. $15.

LAUGH: Clowns Without Borders Benefit Shows

Y’all ever heard of Leapin’ Louie Lichtenstein? No? How about Spencer Sprocket? Iman Lizarazu? Poki McCorkle? These are just a few of the clowns (no, literally) performing at the 26th annual Clowns Without Borders Benefit Show. This Saturday, witness feats of physical comedy, juggling, miming, circusing (?), dancing, magic and, of course, clowning that’ll be fun for the whole family. All proceeds go to support Clowns Without Borders USA’s mission: using the power of laughter and play to bring emotional relief to children and families living in crisis situations worldwide. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, clownswithoutborders.org. 2 and 7 pm Saturday, March 8. $12–$60.

DRINK: SheBrew Festival

Happy Women’s History Month! We’ll drink to that…perhaps at the 10th annual SheBrew Festival—a celebration highlighting women in the craft beer and cider world. Organized by the Human Rights Campaign and the Oregon Brew Crew, this year’s festival will showcase more than 40 female-identifying professional brewers and 10 homebrewers from across the Pacific Northwest. Tix include beer samples, a commemorative tasting glass, an HRC membership, and a “People’s Choice” punch card to vote for your favorite homebrew. Cheers, girlies! The Leftbank Annex, 101 N Weidler St., 503-937-1069, shebrew.beer. Noon–7 pm Saturday, March 8. $30+.

GO: Winter Music Festival

Spring is coming (thank f*cking god) but rq before it does…be sure to check out the Winter Music Festival this Saturday! Celebrating over 10 years of music, this year’s Winter Music Festival (formerly the Winter Blues Music Festival) lineup features rockin’, poppin’, funky, jazzy, and bluesy performances by Bennett Matteo Band, The Executive Groove, Johnny Wheels & The Swamp Donkeys, Lloyd Jones, Hank Shreve and The Revival Brothers. Milwaukie-Portland Elks Lodge, 13121 SE McLoughlin Blvd., 503-654-9588, winterbluesfest.net. 3:30–9:45 pm Saturday, March 8. $45. 21+.

LAUGH: LGBTQIA+ Improv Jam

Are you an improv-loving member of the LGBTQIA+ community? If you answered “YES, AND…” you should probably get your booty on over to Curious Comedy Theater this weekend. Held every second Sunday of the month, this improv jam includes a 30-minute crash course on the joy and play of improvisation, followed by an hour of improv games and scenes, and an after-jam social with free snacks and N/A drinks. PSA: This is a closed event facilitated by and held for members of the LGBTQIA+ community (allies are asked to show their support by sharing, not attending). Curious Comedy Theater, 5225 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 503-477-9477, curiouscomedy.org. 3–5 pm Sunday, March 9. Free.

Got an event tip? Email shannon@wweek.com.