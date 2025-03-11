What to do in Portland (March 12-18, 2025)

GO: Cherry Blossom Day at the Capitol

If you’ve taken a peak outside of late, you may have noticed a striking object suspended in the sky. I know it’s been a while, so she might be hard to recognize, but…that’s the sun, babes: a telltale sign that spring is just around the corner. Another clue? Cherry blossoms are in bloom! This Saturday, celebrate spring, blossoming cherry trees, and the impact of Japanese culture on our state at Cherry Blossom Day at the Capitol. There’ll be several booths to peruse, taiko drumming, a martial arts demonstration, musical performances, a bon dance, a kimono fashion show, and (hopefully) some cherry blossoms! State Capitol State Park, 900 Court St., Salem, oregoncapitol.com. 11 am–3 pm Saturday, March 15. Free.

WATCH: Flow and No Other Land at Tomorrow Theater

Once you’re done reveling in the glorious signs of spring in Salem, book it back to Portland for a showing of Flow: the Oscar-winning animated tale of a courageous cat who teams up with a capybara, a lemur, a bird, and a dog to find dry land after their home is devastated by a flood. It’s incredible, and you should definitely watch it again at home with your cat…trust. After Flow, stick around for the also-Oscar-winning No Other Land: a film that shows the destruction of the occupied West Bank’s Masafer Yatta by Israeli soldiers and the alliance that develops between the Palestinian activist Basel and Israeli journalist Yuval. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. 4 and 7 pm Saturday, March 15. $15 per film.

GO: Frankenstein’s Comicbook Swap

Attempting to concoct some sort of Frankenstein pun here…but I’m not sure the guy even knows how to read. I guess a comic book would be his best bet, in that case. And that’s truly no shade to comic book lovers—I’m just saying, like, there’d be more pictures for him to enjoy…OK, ANYWAYS: Frankenstein’s Comicbook Swap is happening at Lloyd Center this Saturday (inside the old H&M location), and there’s gonna be over 100 tables of comics, magazines, graphic novels, and toys. “Let’s Go to the Mall!” (HIMYM fans, that one’s for y’all). Lloyd Center, 2201 Lloyd Center, frankscomicbookswap.com. 11 am–6 pm Saturday, March 15. Free.

WATCH: Queer Horror 10th Anniversary: Ghost

Everyone say happy anniversary, Queer Horror!!! This weekend marks 10 years of the LGTBQ+ horror film screening series and 25 years of Ghost (1990)—so, obviously, they’ll be screening the iconic Miss Demi Moore moment in celebration. Never seen it? Well, QH perfectly describes Ghost as: “that rare, heartbreaking kind of ’90s supernatural romantic thriller starring a Brat Packer, an action hunk, and a legendary comedian—all brought to life by the director of Airplane.” There’ll also be a “substantial” anniversary preshow starring longtime QH alum Pepper Pepper and hosted by Portland’s premier drag clown, Carla Rossi. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, queer-horror.com. 8 pm Saturday, March 15. $13–$15.

RUN: Shamrock Run

Whether your ideal St. Patrick’s Day celebration includes a 6 am wake-up call and running 13.1 miles or drinking complimentary green beer, the 47th annual Shamrock Run has got ya covered. Portland’s longest-running (ha ha) tradition, the Shamrock Run offers a variety of races to meet runners at their speed, there’s: the half marathon, an 8k, a 5k, a stride walk (ideal), and a Leprechaun Lap for the littles. Oh, and a medal, T-shirt, bowl of hearty oatmeal, live music, and aforementioned green beer await you at the finish line regardless of your pace…thank God. Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 98 SW Naito Parkway, shamrockrun.com. Start times vary Sunday, March 16. $20–$125.

GO: Smallpresspalooza

It’s Small Press Month! To celebrate, Powell’s (and Powell’s small press champion, Kevin Sampsell) host the 14th annual Smallpresspalooza: a marathon reading of small press authors. This year’s lineup features readings by names like Alex Behr, Frances Badalamenti, Colin Keating, Aditi Machado, Roberto F. Santiago, Kurt Baumeister, Rin Stone, Jason Arias, Raki Kopernik, Amanda E.K., Joshua Escobar, Joshua Pollock, and Rachel Lee-Carman. It’s a free event—everyone’s invited, so go show out for small press! Powell’s City of Books, 1005 W Burnside St., 800-878-7323, powells.com. 4–8 pm Sunday, March 16. Free.

GO: Paddy’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival

Portland’s got plenty of St. Patrick’s Day festivities to choose from…but only one with a 254-gallon breakfast cocktail. ICYMI: Paddy’s broke the Guinness World Record in 2023 for creating the world’s largest Irish coffee. It’s rumored that she’ll be back again this year—along with live Irish music, bagpipers, Irish dancers, Irish food specials, Guinness (of course), and Kilbeggan Irish Whiskey. Perhaps you’ll even see a leprechaun or two (depending on how much of that Irish coffee you consume). Happy St. Paddy’s to all! Paddy’s Bar & Grill, 65 SW Yamhill St., 503-224-5626, paddys.com. 11 am–midnight Monday, March 17. $25.