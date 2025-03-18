What to Do in Portland (March 19–25, 2025)

GO: Jurassic World by Brickman

If you know someone who likes dinosaurs (whether it be your kid or your 35-year-old co-worker), it’s probably safe to assume they also like Legos, and vice versa—no judgment at all over here, just calling it like I see it. And if that is the case, then that dinosaur and Lego-loving individual is 100% guaranteed to completely geek out over OMSI’s newest exhibit: Jurassic World by Brickman, where Ryan “Brickman” McNaught reimagines the Jurassic World franchise through 6 million Lego bricks. OMSI, 1945 SE Water Ave., 503-797-4000, omsi.edu. 9:30 am–5:30 pm daily, through Aug. 31. $22–$27.

GO: Pete the Cat

This one is probably for the littles (most enjoyed by ages 4 and up) and their parents—although Pete and his white shoes are awesome and relatable regardless of age—it’s Pete the Cat: A Live Rock Musical! Watch the grooviest cat (Pete) and company rock out in this live musical adventure based on the beloved children’s books. In this particular saga, Pete (or the live actor who portrays him) goes on a mission to help Jimmy Biddle find inspiration and unleash his creativity. The Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts, 1000 SW Broadway, T-100, 503-222-2190, nwcts.org. 11 am and 2 pm Monday, Tuesday and Friday, March 24, 25 and 28; 11 am and 2 pm Saturday and Sunday, through April 13. $25–$35.

LISTEN: Marty Isenberg’s Wes Anderson Playlist

What could possibly be more Portland than an evening of Wes Anderson-coded music? Experience Marty Isenberg’s Wes Anderson Playlist live at Alberta Abbey on its 2025 “Wes” Coast Tour. Inspired by Wes Anderson’s film soundtracks, acclaimed bassist and composer Marty Isenberg’s music delivers like a movie—telling his own Anderson-esque cinematic tale through the lexicon of jazz orchestration and improvisation. Alberta Abbey, 126 NE Alberta St., albertaabbey.org. 8 pm Thursday, March 20. $27–$35.

WATCH: Legally Blonde Bingo w/ Violet Hex

Beeennnddd and SNAP your way on over to Southeast Division Street this Friday for a screening of the iconic, showstopping, fabulous film that is Legally Blonde—plus bingo hosted by the equally-as-fabulous Violet Hex. Competing in Tomorrow Theater’s March Madness: Millennial Movies’ Teen Dream Bracket, Legally Blonde is a daily reminder to us all of the power of pink, that Jennifer Coolidge has always been that b*tch, and that you can always put the Warners of the world in their place…so long as you can embody a li’l bit of Elle Woods’ energy. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. 7–9 pm Friday, March 21. $15.

WATCH: Portland Thorns FC

Signs of spring: witnessing fleeting moments of sun between rain, cherry blossoms beginning to resurface, and a whole lotta cheering coming from Providence Park again. That’s right, y’all, it’s officially soccer season in Portland—and we’re soooo ready to watch the Portland Thorns FC this year, even if things are off to a bumpy start (see Game of Thorns, page 15). Upcoming home games include the Thorns vs. Angel City FC on Friday, and Thorns vs. North Carolina Courage on March 29. Go Thorns! Providence Park, 1844 SW Morrison St., 503-553-5400, thorns.com. 7 pm Friday, March 21 (Angel City FC); 7 pm Saturday, March 29 (North Carolina Courage). Ticket prices vary.

GO: Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival

Still other signs of spring in Portland (or, erm, in Woodburn): a diva of a pink tractor, wooden shoemaking demonstrations, strawberry-themed carnival rides, and a rainbow of tulips in every color imaginable. The never-ending photo op that is the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival—where you can wander through 40-plus acres of tulips, take a wine tour, visit the farm’s cafe, stop by the gift shop, or even ride in a hot air balloon—begins this Friday, tentatively. And this year, the festival will even have EnChroma color blind glasses available to those who need them. Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm, 33814 S Meridian Road, woodenshoe.com. 9 am–6 pm Monday–Thursday, 9 am–7 pm Friday, 8 am–7 pm Saturday, 8 am–6 pm Sunday, March 21–April 27. $10–$25.

GO: Whale Watching Week

A trip to the Oregon Coast is a gorgeous idea any time of year, but going during Whale Watching Week is especially slay. For one, it’s the only time of year you’re 100% guaranteed to see a whale (all the whales actually know when Whale Watching Week is, so they gather there intentionally and put on a show for everyone). OK, obviously we’re joking, but considering the fact that there’ll be tons of trained volunteers helping visitors at 24 locations along the Pacific Northwest coast—it is probably more likely that you’ll spot a whale during Whale Watching Week. Various locations along the Oregon Coast, orwhalewatch.org. March 22–30. Free.

Got an event tip? Email shannon@wweek.com.