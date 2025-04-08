What to Do in Portland (April 9–15, 2025)

GO: International Booklover’s Burlesque Festival

BookTok girlies and burlesque baddies, this one’s for you. The International Booklover’s Burlesque Festival—aka the “world’s sexiest literary salon,” where readings, poetry, fiction, and more are paired with performances from 50-plus different world class burlesque (boylesque, and draglesque) performers—returns this week for its third annual festival. Whether you’re looking for an introduction to “The erotic art of Lap Dancing” or to discuss literary classics over brunch, the Booklover’s Burlesque has a chapter for everyone. Various locations, bookloversburlesque.com. Various times Thursday–Sunday, April 10–13. $20–$140. 21+.

GO: Mt. Hood Sasquatch Festival

If you’re a Squatcher, a Bigfoot believer, or just a lover of the unexplained…the first-ever Mt. Hood Sasquatch Festival has got your name written all over it. Join your fellow Sasquatch enthusiasts at Mt. Hood Oregon Resort for a weekend of presentations by leading Sasquatch experts (such as Cliff Barackman, founder of the North American Bigfoot Center), sneak peaks at Sasquatch films, a curated vendor marketplace, and even a kids’ zone. Who knows, you might even catch a glimpse of a rogue Sasquatch roaming the property. Mt. Hood Oregon Resort, 68010 East Fairway Ave., 503-622-3101, mt-hood-sasquatch-festival.mailchimpsites.com. 4–9 pm Friday, 9 am–10 pm Saturday, 9 am–3 pm Sunday, April 10–13. $25–$40.

GO: Record Store Day

Don’t spin out, vinylheads, but this Saturday is Record Store Day 2025—and, as per usual, Jackpot Records is tuning up to celebrate big time. There’s gonna be: 300-plus Record Store Day releases to peruse (everything from the Grateful Dead to Bill Evans to Charli XCX), the return of the Record Psychic (who will predict your next record purchase), and even live in-store DJ sets by members of Sleater-Kinney and Mudhoney. Jackpot Records, 3574 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-239-7561, jackpotrecords.com. 9 am–6 pm Saturday, April 12. Free.

BIKE: The Ladds 500

Alright lads, grab your bikes—it’s time to do 500 laps around Ladd Circle. Why? Because, as the organizers of this event say: “It’s spring, let’s do something stupid.” All you need to participate in the super-stupid yet simultaneously awesome Ladds 500 is to assemble a team of at least one member, to switch riders or bikes at least 10 times during your ride, and to turn left about 500 times. Other rules include: “Don’t be a dick; don’t lie, that’s lame; and cheating will be tolerated if it’s funny.” Fair enough. Oh, and this year marks the “8th first annual” Ladds 500, guys, so let’s make it a good one. Ladd Circle Park & Rose Gardens, 1988 SE Mulberry Ave., ladds500.com. 10 am–5 pm Saturday, April 12. Free.

SHOP: Unique Spring Pop-Up Market

Adding to our long-running list of signs that Portland spring is here: The return of the outdoor pop-up market. This weekend, shop embroidered corduroy hats, vintage deadstock jewelry, tiny tarot decks, and gooey handmade creatures from more than 75 curated small businesses and local designers at the fifth annual PDX Unique Spring Pop-Up Market. Plus, there’ll be free drinks, Polaroid portraits, DIY egg bedazzling, and watercolor painting. The Redd on Salmon Street, 831 SE Salmon St., uniqueworldofficial.com. 11 am–4 pm Saturday–Sunday, April 12–13. $12–$15.

GO: The Biggest Clothing Swap in the Northwest

What if we told you you could get a whole new (or, new-to-you) spring wardrobe for just $11? All you have to do is fill a bag with clothes that you’re ready to part with—whether it be your ex’s hoodie, a too-small dress you forgot to return, or a piece you think is better made for someone else. Then, head to The Biggest Clothing Swap in the Northwest to swap to your heart’s content…or, as much as you brought with you, anyway. Bring your most stylish friends—whether selfishly or for the greater good. McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., biggestclothingswapnw.com. Noon Sunday, April 13. $11.

EAT: Portland Mercury’s Pizza Week

It’s (almost) Portland Pizza Week, y’all. OK, yeah, we’re promoting it a little early (it starts on Monday, April 14), but the WW print cycle begins on Wednesday, and we don’t want you to miss a single slice of the action. Each inventive slice—we’re talking peach pie with mortadella, a Spam musubi pie, pork-rind-topped pizza, potato pizza, Thai-inspired pizza, and more—is just $4. And at some places, you can even get a whole pie for $25. Oh, and PSA: The last day of Pizza Week falls on 4/20…do with that information what you will. Various locations, everout.com. Monday–Sunday, April 14–20. $4–$25.