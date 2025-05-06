What to Do in Portland (May 7–13, 2025)

DRINK: Best in Beer Week

Beer girlies, it’s your time to shine! Wine baddies, we’ll get to y’all in a sec, I promise. For now, though, it’s time for some shameless self promo: It’s WW‘s Best in Beer Week—which means the best beers in Oregon, i.e., the ones that killed at the Oregon Beer Awards, are just $5 at Portland’s favorite breweries. That means you could, hypothetically, try 1 million beers—anything from “Volatile Substance IPA” to “10 Degrees of Kevin Bacon”—for the low, low price of $5 million. Talk about a bargain! For locations, see oregonbeerawards.com . Through Sunday, May 11.

LAUGH: DOUGH Comedy Show

Which came first: Mississippi Pizza or the name of this comedy show?…Likely Mississippi Pizza, but, as with the chicken and the egg, it’s impossible to know for sure. Anyways, it’s Wednesday, which not only means that the paper is here (obviously, hi!), but that it’s time for DOUGH Comedy Show. This weekly comedy show—hosted by Portland comedians Adam Pasi, Sir Lance Edward, and Sam Whiteley—showcases up-and-coming standups and veterans of the scene alike. Mississippi Pizza and Atlantis Lounge, 3552 N Mississippi Ave., 503-288-3231, mississippipizza.com . 8:30–10 pm Wednesday, May 7. $10.

DRINK: Oregon Wine Month

Wine mommiessss (figuratively and literally), I told y’all I’d get to us! Thanks for your patience. First of all, to whoever chose May to be Oregon Wine Month: You were so right. I imagine it probably has to do with grape harvest or something—I’m not Googling, sorry!—but the month of May just feels like a crisp glass of rosé. I mean, Bee Friendly Wine Tours at Remy Wines and Yoga + Wine at Namaste Vineyards? That’s so May. Oh, and for the literal mommies: Happy almost Mother’s Day! If a flower crown workshop, a vineyard hike, a chocolate and cheese fest, or a vineyard brunch piques your interest, Oregon Wine Month has your weekend plans covered. For locations, see willamettewines.com . Through Saturday, May 31.

GO: Drag Bingo With Bolivia Carmichaels

OK, perhaps this is a hot take (sorry if not, idc), but sometimes…bar trivia is just too much. Hear me out: I’m tired, I’ve had a long week, and I just want to get a little drink with the girls—and then all of the sudden I’m being QUIZZED? No thank you! Drag Bingo, however, is the perfect alternative. It requires little to no brain power (although, one time I forgot to fill in my free space and missed my bingo…I told you, I’m tired!); you have a queen like Bolivia Carmichaels singing you songs, and you get to enjoy fried Brussels sprouts on the Rambler back patio. That’s a slay Thursday evening. The Rambler, 4205 N Mississippi Ave., 503-459-4049, ramblerbar.com . 7–9 pm Thursday, May 8. Free.

EAT: Food Cart Week

In Portland, you can make any week Food Cart Week—all you need is an empty fridge and a dream. If your grocery shopping hiatus happens to coincide with the official Food Cart Week, however, it’ll hurt your wallet a whole lot less. Starting this Sunday, you can find deals and Food Cart Week specials at over 200 food carts across the city; we’re talking Matt’s BBQ Tacos, Cookie McCakeFace, Rocket Breakfast, Tokyo Sando, the works. For locations, see portlandfoodcartweek.com . May 11–18.

WATCH: Grey Gardens Mother’s Day Screening

What better a film to watch on Mother’s Day than Grey Gardens—“a love story, sort of, hailed as one of the oddest, most beautiful films ever created,” as the original 1976 trailer describes. Tomorrow Theater invites you to bring your mom, your mom’s mom, the mom friend in your friend group, or anyone who gives mother to you, to enjoy this screening of the eccentric, dysfunctional mother-daughter duo that is Edie Bouvier Beale and her mother, Edith. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org . 7 pm Sunday, May 11. $15.

SHOP: Mother Earth Plant Sale and Eco Fair

Before you Grey Gardens it up, be sure to make time to celebrate our ultimate mother (Mother Earth, duh!) at the Mother Earth Plant Sale and Eco Fair at McMenamins Edgefield. Attend a botanical jewelry workshop, learn how best to grow tomatoes and keep bees, take a tour of the Edgefield gardens, and peruse 20-plus different vendors offering all things Earthy: We’re talking seeds, plants and handcrafted goods alongside farms, food and sustainability nonprofits. McMenamins Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale, 503-669-8610, mcmenamins.com . 10 am–4 pm Sunday, May 11. Free.