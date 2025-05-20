Beaverton Offers a Buffet of Culinary Possibilities

I knew Beaverton (or Beavertron, as we called it when the new Tron came out) was a culinary land of possibilities from the first time I visited the walk-up Taco Bell on Southwest Allen Boulevard 15 years ago. My palate has arguably matured in that time, but it feels like nothing compared to how wide the ‘Tron’s dining scene has exploded in that time. Beaverton now boasts kitchens rivaling Portland’s creativity and commitment to fresh ingredients, with the distinct advantage of reflecting Beaverton’s cultural diversity without watering down recipes for wimpy diners. Ride the MAX west or hit the 217 for gut-busting lunches and dinners, not to mention some world-class entertainment, shopping and fitness. If Tigard’s the thirst-quencher, then Beaverton says bon appétit.

Start With Appéteasers

Start broadly with BG’s Food Cartel (4250 SW Rose Biggie Ave., 503-605-9163, bgfoodcartel.com), Beaverton’s biggest and most central food cart pod. BG’s currently hosts 17 carts, including Chinese, Argentine, German, Thai and Italian kitchens along with coffee, poke and tamales. Fair-weather visitors will appreciate the indoor seating options just as much as anyone looking to soak up the sun. All entrees go well with the on-site speakeasy bar, which serves beer, wine and nonalcoholic drinks.

Power Through Entrees

If you want something a touch more formal than food carts, Beaverton still has options in spades. Start early with G Mart’s on-site and upstairs Korean restaurant Always Spring (3975 SW 114th Ave., 503-641-3670, alwaysspringrestaurant.com) as it tends to get busy early in its day, or fuel up on caffeine at Phin Caphe & Boba (3905 SW 117th Ave., 971-441-7203, instagram.com/phincaphepdx). If Vietnamese coffee somehow isn’t your thing, it’s got fruit and milk teas, smoothies and boba teas to get things popping right. The hotpot soups and specialty salads at Khamdee Thai Cookhouse (11793 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, 503-747-7897, khamdeethaicookhouse.com) are as vibrant in color as they are rich in flavor, to say nothing of noodles. The fried Korean comforts of 1st Street Pocha (12590 SW 1st Ave., Suite B, 503-567-1322, instagram.com/1ststreetpocha) include Korean-style corndogs and fried chicken, along with twists on classics like bulgogi-style chicken and radish-based kimchi.

Wind Down With Dessert

If you need something sweet after such savory, hearty plates, Oyatsupan Bakers (16025 SW Regatta Lane, 503-941-5251, oyatsupan.com) prepares an array of fresh pastries like cream puffs, Japanese doughnuts and red bean parfaits and cheesecakes. There’s also La Espiga Dorada (18370 SW Tualatin Valley Highway, 503-591-9859, la-espiga-dorada.res-menu.com), which has a Beaverton address but is technically in Aloha. La Espiga Dorada prepares daily fresh and gorgeous pan dulce, fruit-filled conchellas, giant roscas, French-inspired milhojas, and pretty-pretty frosted cakes.

Indulge Other Appetites

Did you need a special occasion to lure you out for a fancy meal? Find your alibi at the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (12625 SW Crescent St., 971-501-7722, thereser.org), a world-class performance arts venue attracting high-caliber talent with creative programs, opened in 2022. The Reser Center’s remaining 2024–25 season includes the grim 26 Little Deaths by Carla Kihlstedt, full LGBTQ+ Pride Month events with Poison Waters, and a storytelling series highlighting immigrants’ experiences.

While Nike, Nordstrom Rack and TJ Maxx duke it out as Beaverton’s top retailer, you might want to shop more locally without buying anything new. Turn to resellers like The Vault Vintage Clothing Boutique (12680 SW Farmington Road, 503-520-9369, thevaultvintageboutique.com), which specializes in 1940–60s attire; Forager Vintage (12570 SW Broadway St., 971-238-4697, foragervintage.com), where you’ll find locally made gifts like petal and crystal-laden candles along with gently used boho-leaning garments; and GHM Boutique (4775 SW Main Ave., 971-405-5817, gunghoministries.org), where Gung Ho Ministries sells used goods to benefit the neighboring houseless population and accepts clothing donations for Union Gospel Mission and its thrift store.

But if you’re inspired by anything you ate and want to re-create the magic at home, then Beaverton’s outpost of Powell’s Books at Cedar Hills Crossing (3415 SW Cedar Hills Blvd., 503–228-4651, powells.com) is right there for you with its cookbook inventory. The Beaverton location’s events calendar is just about as lively as the downtown Portland store’s, but with the added bonus that you don’t have to buy anything to get free parking.