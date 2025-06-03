What to Do in Portland (June 4–10, 2025)

EAT: PDX Taco Week

These days, if you have a dream, some food-fueled motivation, and access to a computer…you can truly make anything happen. That’s kinda the vibe we’re getting from PDX Taco Week: Someone with computer know-how and an innate love of tacos threw this whole thing together, and we’re absolutely here for it. From now until next Tuesday, try inventive $5 taco specials at 30–plus different spots in the PDX area—from Saint Burrito and La Patroncita in Southeast, to Papi Chulo’s in the Pearl, to Fabos Tacos Cart in Beaverton. Visit theactualportland.com/pdxtacoweek for locations. Through Tuesday, June 10. $5.

LAUGH: Kickstand Comedy in the Park

Perhaps you can even take some of said $5 tacos to go and enjoy them at Laurelhurst Park on Friday evening. That’s right y’all…she’s baaack! At long last, the iconic Kickstand Comedy in the Park has returned, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome her home. If you’ve yet to attend, this outdoor standup comedy show has quickly become a Portland summer staple—tons of people show up; everyone’s sprawled out on blankets laughing, drinking, and snacking together in the park…it’s incredible. And free! Laurelhurst Park, Southeast César E. Chávez Boulevard and Stark Street, kickstandcomedy.org. 6:30 pm every Friday, June 6–Sept. 5. Free.

DANCE: sapphic factory: queer joy party

Happy Pride, baddies! What better way to celebrate than dancing to Chappell Roan, muna, Fletcher, Kehlani, Boygenius, Kim Petras, Rina Sawayama, Marina, Kali Uchis, Elio, Ashnikko, Girl in Red, Tegan and Sara, and more at sapphic factory’s queer joy party. The traveling “modern queer joy dance party” is the place to go out, dance and “celebrate the sounds of eternal longing”...yup, sounds like Boygenius to us. Oh! And $1 of each ticket sold goes to local orgs working to support LGBTQ+ communities. Polaris Hall, 635 N Killingsworth Court, 503-240-6088, polarishall.com. 8:30 pm Friday, June 6. $21.17. 21+.

GO: Portland Rose Festival Dragon Boat Race

Amid the fireworks, carnival rides, coronations, Portland Pickles, and baby elephants (Tula-Tu, aka the Oregon Zoo’s newest baby elephant and one of this year’s Grand Floral Parade grand marshals somehow…really not sure how that works, but it’s definitely cute)—the Portland Rose Festival Dragon Boat Race will set sail on the Willamette this weekend. It’s an event that’s brought Chinese tradition to Portland since 1989—you can’t miss it…literally, it’s like 80-plus different teams from around the world competing in enormous, dragon-shaped boats. Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 98 SW Naito Parkway, rosefestival.org. 8 am–5 pm Saturday–Sunday, June 7–8. Free.

SIP: The Bloody Mary Festival

If you’re someone who attends brunch solely for the promise of a bloody mary, this one’s for you. This Saturday, catch all your Portland faves—Screen Door, Pine State Biscuits, Mother’s Bistro and more—at the bloodiest, booziest festival on the block. Tickets include cocktail concoctions (and garnishes that go far beyond celery) from each participating bloody mary purveyor, food and bev pairings, temporary tattoos, photo ops, and a chance to cast your vote in the People’s Choice Awards for Best Bloody Mary in PDX. The Redd on Salmon Street, 831 SE Salmon St., 971-213-8478, thebloodymaryfest.com. 10 am–5:30 pm Saturday, June 7. $54.50+.

BIKE: Life Aquatic Themed World Oceans Day Ride

This Sunday, don your red beanies, blue jump suits, or anything fish-related and celebrate World Oceans Day with a Life Aquatic-themed Pedalpalooza ride across the city. It’ll be a fun, easy 5- to 8-mile journey through Portland waterways whilst listening to Seu Jorge’s Portuguese covers of David Bowie’s classics…ah, sounds lovely. Bikers are also invited to cool off post-ride by taking a dip in the Willamette—so bring your swimsuits! Irving Park, 707 NE Fremont St., shift2bikes.org. 3 pm Sunday, June 8. Free.

WATCH: One of Them Days w/ Zyanna, Hosted by Y.G.B. Portland

Wait, who stars in One of Them Days alongside SZA again? “Baby…that’s Keke Palmer!”…I’m so sorry, I needed to incorporate that and/or “sorry to this man” somehow, and that’s literally the best I could do. Keke Palmer-heads, rise up. Anyways…One of Them Days is showing at Tomorrow Theater on Sunday, hosted by Y.G.B. Portland. Get there early for a jazzy bass set during doors by local musician Zyanna. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St, 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. 7 pm Sunday, June 8. $15.