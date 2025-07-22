Asia Consent Takes a Victory Lap as a Drag Supermonster

Asia Consent knew it was only a matter of time before she was crowned the World’s Next Drag Supermonster on the reality competition series The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula.

Since she won the title in Season 6, the Portland drag artist has been on a victory lap. She met Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey when HBO Max flew her out to a premiere party for The Last of Us in March. A Dead by Daylight video game skin inspired by a look Consent wore on Dragula could first be downloaded on July 8. And she will soon release Chain of Consent, a line of chokers, and other handmade leather goods through her website (asiaconsent.com).

We spoke to Consent for the first time since her coronation party at Badlands in December. She tells WW, shortly after arriving at Portland International Airport, that she practically lives in terminals these days. PDX has a special place in her heart, next to the Denver International Airport’s infamous artwork.

“I am so grateful to go anywhere,” Consent says. “I’ll just watch some Castlevania or something and tune out, but [traveling] is fun. It’s a lot, but it’s fun.”

She returned to Badlands for Portland’s LGBTQ+ Pride Week, and on Sept. 22, she and her Dragula castmates will take the stage at the Roseland Theater (8 NW 6th Ave., 971-230-0033, roselandpdx.com) as part of the show’s Season 666 tour. There was no reunion episode, but Consent says she gets along well with everyone. Her advice to anyone following in her footsteps: work daily on one aspect of your craft.

“If it’s your passion, make sure to put your time in for your passion,” she says.

