Opera in the Park Returns With a Free Performance of “Carmen.”

Last summer, Opera in the Park Portland made a big change and moved its annual summer performance from Washington Park’s Rose Garden Amphitheater to Peninsula Park. The organization hoped for 2,500 attendees at its first eastside opera. Instead, 5,000 came.

This year, the nonprofit will be ready for the crowd at its 23rd annual grand opera concert this Sunday, July 27, again at Peninsula Park when it presents Carmen. In addition to changing venue, Opera in the Park has weathered some big financial changes in the last year. In the winter, the organization found out that Portland Parks & Recreation could no longer host the opera, says Ashley Clark, Opera in the Park’s executive director.

“It was down to budget,” Clark says. “They really couldn’t afford to host us.”

Opera in the Park used to be part of PP&R’s Summer Free for All program, which still offers lunch, concerts, movies and more. PP&R had been providing about $20,000 worth of venue services, such as the park, the stage, sound system and amplification, security and restrooms, Clark says. Opera in the Park is now paying a private events company to manage those logistics. The organization started a GoFundMe last week to help offset the new costs, though Carmen will proceed whether it makes it to its $19,000 goal by July 27 or not.

Carmen is free and open to the public. The 1875 opera by Georges Bizet will feature mezzo-soprano Sandra Piques Eddy in the title role, as well as a live orchestra, full chorus and dancers from Espacio Flamenco. Nicholas Fox is the artistic director. The story takes place in Seville, Spain, where the captivating Carmen gets into a love triangle with a soldier named Don José (Lawrence Barasa) and a bullfighter named Escamillo (Luis Ledesma).

One of the best parts of being at Peninsula Park last summer was reaching the families who just happened to be at the park that day.

“Kids were there playing on the playground, but they were being exposed to world-class opera music and orchestra,” Clark says. “Kids are like sponges—they’re still taking it all in, and you never know how that’s going to impact them. That’s so beautiful and why we do what we do.”

SEE IT: Carmen at Peninsula Park, 700 N Rosa Parks Way, operaintheparkportland.org. 6 pm Sunday, July 27. Free.