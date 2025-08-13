Portland Pickles Are Headed to West Coast League Championship Game

Hot pickles, anyone? The Portland Pickles are deep into a playoff run for the West Coast League Championship. It’s all down to tomorrow night, Aug. 14, at Walker Stadium against the Bellingham Bells. If the Pickles win, it will be the team’s second consecutive WCL title.

The Pickles have taken out the Salem Marion Berries and the Corvallis Knights in the past week to get to Thursday’s winner-takes-all game. Last night, Aug. 12, the Pickles beat the Knights 6–5 to clinch the South Division Championship. The two teams have had a long-standing rivalry, with the Knights taking seven of the last eight championships—all except for last year, when the Pickles won its first title.

“We are beyond proud of our players coaches and front office on this historic season,” says Alan Miller, co-owner of the Portland Pickles. “We need everyone at the walk this Thursday!”

The Portland Pickles are a collegiate wood-bat baseball team that debuted at Lents Park’s Walker Stadium in 2015. The team is well known for its on- and off-field antics, often centering on mascot Dillon T. Pickle or the team’s wide variety of theme nights each summer.

It will be the last Pickles game of the season, guaranteed. First pitch is at 7:05 pm. Very limited tickets are left at picklestickets.com, according to the team, so snap them up sooner rather than later.

GO: Portland Pickles vs. Bellingham Bells at Walker Stadium, 4727 SE 92nd Ave., 503-775-3080, picklestickets.com. 7:05 pm Thursday, Aug. 14. $18–$129.