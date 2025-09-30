What to Do in Portland (Oct. 1–7, 2025)

GO: Forest Storytime

On the first Wednesday of the month, families are invited to log off, sit for a spell, and indulge in a classic storytime—with an arboreal twist. The World Forestry Center’s Discovery Museum presents a weekly Wednesday storytime dedicated to forests and forest-themed books, which feels particularly appropriate as the changing season redirects our collective eyeballs to the shifting leaves as they flutter to clog our sewer grates. Aaah, fall. Storytime is included with museum admission. Bonus: Coloring pages are also available and can be enjoyed by children of all ages (read: adults). Discovery Museum, World Forestry Center, 4033 SW Canyon Road, 503-488-2106, worldforestry.org. 11:30 am–noon, Wednesday, Oct. 1. $5–$8. All ages.

GO: The Bridge

The Bridge—a new show from Flynn Creek Circus Company—is an acrobatic big-top extravaganza inspired by a wolf, a Nordic legend, and the kinetic architecture of connection. True to form, Flynn Creek’s The Bridge takes viewers on a comedic journey rife with top-tier showmanship. While the subject matter is geared toward children (in addition to the family-friendly showings and the children’s circus camp program held under the big top), Flynn Creek Circus also performs an Adults Only Show. Schedule yourself and/or the fam accordingly. Clark College Campus, East McLoughlin Boulevard and Fort Vancouver Way, Vancouver, Wash., 707-684-2115, flynncreekcircus.com. 7 pm Thursday, Oct. 2. $23–$189. All ages.

DRINK: Portland Coffee Fest

Real talk—if you don’t low-key eternally reek of fresh-brewed coffee or unashamedly relate to Too Much Coffee Man, are you even a Portlander? Regardless of your answer, this year’s Portland Coffee Fest likely has something to engage your senses. A day spent indulging your coffee cravings might sound like a buzz and a half, but the fest is more than just unlimited cups of joe. Here’s a chance to appraise a litany of local roasters, artisan and specialty vendors; compare the parallel notes of coffee and whiskey; and even learn how decaf is made (and why you should care). The Redd on Salmon, 831 SE Salmon St., 503-467-0813, roastmagazine.com/portlandcoffeefestival. 10 am–4 pm Saturday, Oct. 4. $34. All ages.

GO: Pretty Little Baby

Esther Povitsky is bringing her newest comedy hour, Pretty Little Baby, to the Aladdin Theater for one night of oversharing, pop culture mudslinging and anecdotes on motherhood. For the uninitiated, Povitsky is the comedy auteur behind Hulu’s Drugstore June as well as a featured player in Alone Together, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Dollface. If her Trash Tuesday podcast is any indication, audiences should prepare for a gut-busting night of very millennial-coded laughs. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave., 503-234-9694, aladdin-theater.com. 7 pm Saturday, Oct. 4. $36–$48. All ages.

GO: Experience T’Kara Campbell Starr

Fresh off her placement by WW among Portland’s Finest Drag Queens, T’Kara Campbell Starr brings her one-woman show to Darcelle’s Showplace. Campbell Starr’s star turn promises a captivating program rich with tales of her upbringing, her drag origin story, her proudest moments, and the future of her drag. Expect top-shelf drag replete with song, dance, comedy, fierce costumes, and probably a few bachelorette parties howling like horny, deranged wolves (no judgment). Darcelle XV, 208 NW 3rd Ave., 503-222-5338, darcellexv.com. 6 pm Sunday, Oct. 5. $25. 21+.

GO: Kill Will

If you’ve ever thought, “Shakespeare’s great, but what these plays are really missing is crowd participation and improvisation,” Love, Shakespeare has a show for you. Kill Will—an improvised Shakespeare-style play performed by Love, Shakespeare and based on suggestions from the audience—presents crowds with an unpredictable tribute to the works of the famed playwright that devotees and newbies alike can enjoy. And just in time for spooky season, Kill Will plays up the Bard’s darker themes while still coaxing plenty of belly laughs from the crowd. Portland Center Stage, 128 NW 11th Ave., 503-445-3700, pcs.org/events. 7:30 pm, Monday, Oct. 6. $15–$45. All ages.

EAT: The Dinner Detective

Attention, true crime fanatics: North America’s largest murder mystery show is now playing in Portland. But this isn’t your standard dinner theater showcase—The Dinner Detective is fully immersive, placing its actors among the audience for maximum mystery, fun, and midmeal interactions. You might even end up a prime suspect, which, if you’re already a true crime enthusiast, could be the highlight of your fall (granted no actual true crime befalls you). Embassy Suites Portland Downtown, 319 SW Pine St., 503-279-9000, thedinnerdetective.com. 6 pm Saturday, Oct. 4. $75. 21+ (teenagers welcome but must be accompanied by an adult).